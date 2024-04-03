Meteorologists predict partial cloud cover for Springfield during solar eclipse

In less than a week, Springfield will experience a partial solar eclipse for the second time in seven years. And while it's still too early for a detailed forecast, meteorologists are preparing for the possibility of cloudy weather.

Springfield and much of the U.S. will experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The eclipse will occur in Springfield around 1:54 p.m. Parts of southeast Missouri, including West Plains and Poplar Bluff, however, are in the eclipse's path of totality, meaning they will experience a total solar eclipse.

As of Wednesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Peyton Camden said there is a 20% chance Springfield will experience partial cloud clover on Monday afternoon. A bit farther east, in West Plains, meteorologists are predicting a 25% chance of partial cloud cover.

This information is based on long-term forecasts, which provide eight- to 14-day outlooks, monthly outlooks and seasonal outlooks. These forecasts are based on trends and Camden said, there is often a lot of variability between long- and short-term forecasts. More accurate information will be available this weekend.

If Springfield does experience cloud cover Monday, Camden said folks may not be able to see the partial eclipse in the sky directly, but they will notice a change in darkness as the moon's shadow passes over a large portion — about 97% — of the sun.

"The forecast could change for better or for worse pretty dramatically, especially with cloud cover as we get closer to the event," Camden said. "It's going to be, for any eclipse chasers, pretty important to check back in with not only what the short-term models are looking at but especially as satellites start to show some trends."

While it may be cloudy on Monday, Camden said the temperatures will have risen by then into the low to mid 70s. For folks camping out Sunday night, ahead of the eclipse, the Sunday evening lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

