Wear green, red during the April 8 solar eclipse to experience the Purkinje Effect

It may be eight months until Christmas, but next week could be the perfect time to drag out your favorite holiday sweater.

If the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, isn't enough scientific excitement, folks are encouraged to wear green and red to experience the Purkinje Effect. Also known as the Purkinje shift or phenomenon, this effect occurs when the eye's sensitivity to luminance shifts from red to blue in low light, according to Science News.

During a solar eclipse's intermediate phase, which is about four to five minutes before totality, the atmosphere is in the mesopic vision zone, more commonly known as twilight. During this phase, things will appear less colorful.

In these low-light conditions, two types of cells are active in the eye: rods and cones. Rods are responsible for vision in low light and cones are responsible for vision in higher light. Cones aren't sensitive enough to pick up dim light, so even though they are working during twilight, colors and contrast fade. Because of this, blue-green hues tend to be the only colors eyes can pick up under low light.

Because of the Purkinje Effect, greens will actually appear brighter compared to grayish surroundings and reds will get darker.

This effect won't appear on camera though, according to Science News, as its a matter of perception, not optics.

Springfield and much of the U.S. will only experience a partial solar eclipse on April 8, not totality, but people may still experience the Purkinje Effect. The partial solar eclipse will occur at around 1:54 p.m. in Springfield.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Why you might want to wear green, red during April 8 solar eclipse