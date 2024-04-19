Met Police apologises for 'openly Jewish' comment

The Met Police has apologised after an officer said an antisemitism charity leader looked "openly Jewish" as he was threatened with arrest for being near a pro-Palestine march.

Gideon Falter was wearing a kippah skull cap when he was stopped in the Aldwych area of London on Saturday.

He was told by police his presence was causing a "breach of peace", in a video posted online.

Scotland Yard apologised for the officer's phrase.

Mr Falter, who is chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), said he had been walking in the capital after attending synagogue and was not there to counter-protest.

In footage of the police officers speaking to Mr Falter, posted online by the charity, an officer said Mr Falter would be arrested if he remained at the scene. In response, Mr Falter has accused the Met of creating "no-go zones" for Jewish people.

In the video, one police officer said: "You are quite openly Jewish, this is a pro-Palestinian march, I'm not accusing you of anything but I'm worried about the reaction to your presence."

Another officer said: "You will be escorted out of this area so you can go about your business, go where you want freely or, if you choose to remain here, because you are causing a breach of peace with all these other people, you will be arrested."

The clip showed the officer saying that Mr Falter's presence was "antagonising".

'No-go zones'

Mr Falter said: "Despite being told repeatedly that London is safe for Jews when these marches are taking place, my interactions with police officers last Saturday show that the Met believes that being openly Jewish will antagonise the anti-Israel marchers and that Jews need protection, which the police cannot guarantee.

"Instead of addressing that threat of antisemitic violence, the Met's policy instead seems to be that law-abiding Jewish Londoners should not be in the parts of London where these marches are taking place.

"In other words, that they are no-go zones for Jews."

Crowds protested in London on Saturday [PA Media]

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: "The video posted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism will further dent the confidence of many Jewish Londoners, which is the opposite of what any of us want.

"The use of the term 'openly Jewish' by one of our officers is hugely regrettable. It's absolutely not the basis on which we make decisions, it was a poor choice of words and while not intended, we know it will have caused offence to many. We apologise.

'Abject victim-blaming'

"In recent weeks we've seen a new trend emerge, with those opposed to the main protests appearing along the route to express their views," he added.

"The fact that those who do this often film themselves while doing so suggests they must know that their presence is provocative, that they're inviting a response and that they're increasing the likelihood of an altercation.

"They're also making it much more likely officers will intervene. They don't do so to stifle free speech or to limit the right to protest, but to keep opposing groups apart, to prevent disorder and keep the public - including those taking part in or opposing the protest - safe."

The CAA has since responded by saying the Met's statement is "appalling, abject victim-blaming".

Second apology from Met

"What is 'provocative' is telling a Jewish Londoner that his presence will 'antagonise' crowds and that unless he leaves he will be arrested," the charity said.

After the CAA released its statement, the Met issued another apology.

It said: "We have reflected on the strength of the response to our previous statement. In an effort to make a point about the policing of protest we caused further offence.

"This was never our intention... and we apologise.

"Being Jewish is not a provocation. Jewish Londoners must be able to feel safe in this city.

"Our commitment to protecting the public extends to all communities across London. It's important that our public statements reflect that more clearly than they did today."

Mr Falter also says in the video footage that he plans to attend a CAA event when the next pro-Palestine protest is planned in the capital, adding that no part of the London should be unsafe.

Police said they were happy to meet with anyone who wanted to organise a march or protest.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in London last Saturday to call for a ceasefire and to urge the UK government to stop all arms sales to Israel.

