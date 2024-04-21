With the message of 'love wins,' Rochester community members stand against racism

Apr. 20—ROCHESTER — Syrnel Tennyson said it's disappointing to have a racial slur posted in Rochester.

"It's honestly a little disappointing being here in Rochester with such a white population and having this happen at Century," Tennyson said during a community rally on Saturday, April 20. She is a student at John Marshall High School. "It is eye-opening seeing what has happened, and I'm only 16 years old and this is what I wake up to in the morning on the news."

Just days after a

racial slur spread hate and unwelcomeness in the community,

the NAACP led the rally seeking unity, community and transforming the message to a positive one. NAACP Rochester president Walé Elegbede said the promotion of love also includes

seeking accountability,

which will lead to healing, forgiveness and reconciliation.

"They must not have known that the Black community in Rochester and the NAACP was never going to let this stand," Elegbede said, speaking of the person or people who spelled the hateful message on the pedestrian bridge over East Center Drive by Century High School. "Somewhere they must have forgotten that the good people in Rochester would not let this stand. Somewhere they must have forgotten that our schools in Rochester would not let this stand. And somewhere they must have also forgotten that our law enforcement in Rochester would not let this stand."

While linking arms across the bridge to sing "We Shall Overcome" and sharing messages of hope, Bud Whitehorn said "this is how we fight." The powerful display of community "sent the resounding message that in Rochester, love wins," Elegbede said. The community shared the Black National Anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing," raised up voices of the Black community and community leaders, and encouraged people to move from words to action.

With buckets of plastic cups and designs for the message, "Love wins," Bri Rollins said the words encourage people whether walking across the bridge or driving on the street below. Friends and volunteers with the NAACP worked next to each other Saturday morning to share the message on both sides of the bridge. The bridge has been a display of positivity with the

late Century teacher Maggie Hongerholt adding messages during the pandemic.

"In response to the hateful speech that was plastered across this bridge, we really wanted to be able to come together and share what the true values of this community is and those values are love and inclusion," Rollins said. She is a family coach with the Jeremiah Program.

Community members also shared signs with phrases like "you are an altar of stars," "we are magic," and "standing on the side of love." Elegbede said the new message is an example of how to love, of choosing a kind human connection instead of hate.

"In terms of why we are here and why we're not letting (the hateful message) stand, too many people have been killed because of this mindset, too many people have been lynched because of this mindset, too many Black families have been put in fear, too many kids have been put in fear," Elegbede said. "We came together in unity to say, 'Not in our town.'"

On his way into school last Monday, Hudson Hicks heard a racial slur aimed at him and "it really hurt me," he said. He is the son of state Rep. Kim Hicks.

"Race and racism have been with us for over 400 years so it's important that we realize that it takes all of us to solve and to work through issues," said George Thompson. He lived 100 miles from where Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi. "I saw it and I know right away what people can do when they hate people because of the color of their skin and it's important that we all recognize that we all have a hand."

Between honks of support for the bridge's new message and uplifting one another, Elegbede said "Not in our town, will children feel unsafe. Not in our town, will racism be tolerated. And not in our town will hatred find a home. Love wins."

"When I was a child during the Civil Rights movement, I remember watching television with my mother ... and we were watching the hoses blowing down the people in the South and the police dogs and people were so shocked," said Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden. "(My mother said) 'The difference in St. Charles in Lousiana is everybody knew about racism and here in Minnesota we pretend it doesn't exist."

Elegbede and Rochester Public Schools board member Jess Garcia challenged people to run for elected positions and vote.

"If you are here today, you are upset by the things that you're seeing in your community, run for office. I want you at the table with me," Garcia said. "A lot of seats are going to be left open, why not you?"

"In the next year or the year after, more than 50% of the students in Rochester Public Schools will be students of color. I see that as a positive, extraordinary thing," Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "This is a moment where we are reacting to an experience of hate, let's also lean into the extraordinary richness and positive aspects of increasing diversity."

While acknowledging that "the struggle never stops," Winona State University student Pierre Gage said he speaks up at community events for himself and the generations after him. Elegbede also encouraged allies to

speak up for change.

University of Minnesota Rochester student Heaven Aschalew, a member of the NAACP through the Mayo Clinic African Descendants Group, said community gatherings for positivity are a movement towards trying to end racism.

"People are going to conquer that (hateful) message each time. That we're not going to relive that history over and over again," Aschalew said. "I always seek out opportunities to be with others and to obviously create change and promote positivity again because that's what's going to keep helping us growing as a society and make everyone feel very welcome in any way."

As students are traumatized, Elegbede emphasized listening to the voices of students. The NAACP and RPS are hosting a second town hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Willow Creek Middle School.

"I am very proud to be in Rochester and see this happening with so much community being here to support the Black community to know that I am not alone," Tennyson said. "Being here it's been so loving, I have so many friends of different cultures, Black, like Arab, Hispanic, it's been so eye-opening. I just want to say thank you to everyone here coming here to support me and my people."