Merrin defeats Riedel and Lankenau in the Republican primary for 9th Congressional District

FREMONT – In the Republican race for Congress in the 9th Congressional District, State Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, has won the March 19 primary election.

There were three candidates running, including Merrin, former State Rep. Craig Riedel and Steve Lankenau. A fourth candidate, J.R. Majewski dropped out of the race, but was still on the ballot. He dropped out after the ballots were printed, but a vote for him did not count.

The unofficial totals were as follows:

Merrin took 27,411 votes, or 52.47% of the vote;

Riedel took 17,952 votes, or 34.36% of the vote;

Lankenau took 6,878, or 13.17% of the vote.

Merrin will run in the general election against Democratic Party primary winner incumbent Marcy Kaptur. She ran unopposed in the primary. She is the longest-serving woman in Congress, having been first elected in 1982. She has continued to win despite having her district boundaries significantly changed several times.

The 9th District includes all, or part of: Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties. The largest county is Lucas County, which had 12,356 votes, of the total 19,671 total.

The votes for Merrin narrowly edged out Riedel in Sandusky and Ottawa counties. There was less than a 1% margin between the two in Sandusky County, Merrin 44.69% and Riedel 44.54%, and in Ottawa County, 44.1% for Merrin and 43.03%. He lost Williams and Defiance counties to Riedel.

Merrin is term-limited with his current position as a representative from Monclova, in the state legislature, where he is currently serving in his fourth term. He was previously the mayor of Waterville. Both are in Lucas County.

Merry Sisco, 71 of Gibsonburg, casts her ballot at Gibsonburg's precinct B, as site administrator Dan Baker looks on.

Leading up to the election Merrin described himself.

“I’m a Constitutional conservative. I believe that the Constitution has laid the foundation for our country to be successful and we need to get back to following the Constitution as federal lawmakers,” Merrin said.

The three main issues he ran on were control of the southern border and illegal immigration, conservative fiscal policies and term limits.

He is well known throughout the state for his fight to become Speaker of the House.

“The right way to describe me is I am the leader of the Ohio House Republicans. I lost the speakership because all the Democrats teamed up with the RINO Republicans to deny the conservative control of the House,” Merrin said.

What some have called the "Gang of 22" Republicans worked with the 32 Democrats in the House to elect Speaker Jason Stephens in November 2022. This was despite Republicans, as a group, deciding on Merrin as speaker.

RINO is a pejorative for Republican In Name Only.

