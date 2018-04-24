This Mercedes-Benz Maybach SUV Concept Might Soon Become the Fanciest Car in the World

At first glance, it would seem odd that the German juggernaut Mercedes-Benz would select China as the country to debut its new Maybach SUV concept. Yet, upon further examination, it makes absolute sense. For starters, the city of Hangzhou contains the largest Maybach dealership in the world. China has also surpassed the United States and the European Union to become the world's largest auto market. What's more, with a population of nearly 1.4 billion, there is still room to grow. And though Chinese cities such as Shanghai and Beijing (rightfully) have a bad association with pollution, the government is actively trying to curb carbon emissions on their roads. All the while, Chinese luxury consumers have a big appetite for over-the-top amenities in their vehicles. Which brings us back to our original point, that in fact the upcoming Beijing Auto Show would be the perfect platform for the inimitable German automaker to unveil the all-electric Mercedes-Benz Maybach SUV concept.

Dubbed the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, the SUV concept will surely make waves this week in China, with a ripple effect sure to hit U.S. and European shores. "Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a sedan to produce an ultramodern SUV of three-box design," said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler AG, in a statement. "With sensual and pure sophistication, we have created a timeless vehicle that underscores the position of Mercedes-Maybach as the ultimate luxury brand." The exterior has many of the signature features car enthusiasts have come to expect from a Maybach, such as the pinstripe-suit-inspired grille in the front. The car handles, much like Tesla's models S and X, are flush against the side of the vehicle, jutting out only when the driver or passengers want to enter the vehicle.

The all-electric concept includes four electric motors that combine to produce 750 horsepower. The SUV, which can max out at 155 m.p.h., has a range of 200 miles between charges. Of course, this isn't as impressive as Tesla's Model X (which can hit almost 300 miles without stopping for a charge). But, in all honesty, who would mind sitting a few extra minutes while the car recharges its battery when you're sitting in the opulent interiors the new Maybach promises to deliver. The front seat features two 12.3-inch displays for ease of use while driving.

Yet, since this car is being intended as a chauffeur-driven vehicle, the rear seats are where the real emphasis was placed. Not only is there additional leg room, but an elevated back seat gives the passenger a stronger sense of ownership and power in the car. With wood and fine leather, and continuous warm lighting throughout, the interior promises to be about as tranquil as it gets in the traffic-ridden streets of China's major cities. And as if the car didn't have enough high-end amenities, the concept SUV includes a built-in heated ebony tray that holds a teapot and cups. One thing the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury doesn't promise? That the roads in China are smooth enough to not spill the tea in the rear seat.