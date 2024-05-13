Menominee crime victims program gets FBI award

Michael Hensle, the FBI Milwaukee office’s special agent in charge, has worked in Indian Country and said relationships between the federal government and tribal nations are not good in many places.

That’s not the case on the Menominee Reservation, where he said the FBI has a good working relationship with tribal police in solving crimes, thanks, in part, to the Menominee Tribal Crime Victims Program.

On April 19, the program was awarded the annual FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Menominee Reservation is the only reservation in Wisconsin out of 11 where state criminal law doesn't apply to tribal members on the reservation. Instead, tribal members fall only under tribal and federal jurisdiction enforced by tribal police and the FBI.

The Crime Victims Program includes six officers who work closely with victims of crime on the reservation, helping to provide emotional and financial support on-call while also attending court hearings and interviews and explaining to victims or survivors the legal process of the case.

The program was established in 1988 and is operated by the Menominee Nation.

Hensle said the program has proven critical in gaining the trust of tribal members, which can also be crucial in helping to solve cases.

“The immeasurable compassion and care they offer has proven invaluable in providing unwavering support to victims during some of the most challenging experiences,” an FBI spokesperson said of the program. “By working together the FBI and the Menominee Tribal Crime Victims Program can leverage their respective expertise and resources to provide a comprehensive response to criminal activity on the Menominee Indian Reservation. This partnership allows for better coordination and information sharing, which are essential in conducting thorough investigations and bringing perpetrators to justice.”

