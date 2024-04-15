Men who ambushed and shot at Canton police officers guilty of attempted murder

CANTON ‒ Two men are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on attempted murder charges for shooting at police detectives, hitting one of them, on June 29.

Trezjon R. Allen and Braylen J. Smallwood pleaded guilty to multi-count indictments on Friday before Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin G. Farmer.

Smallwood, 23, of Canton, and Allen, 22, of Massillon, were both charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and related specifications that the crimes were committed with guns and as part of criminal gang activity.

Allen was additionally charged with participating in a criminal gang and possessing a weapon under disabililty. He is prohibited from having a gun because he was found to have been a delinquent child for an offense that would have been a felony for an adult, according to the indictment.

The ambush occurred at 12th Street and Logan Avenue NW as detectives from the police department's Coordinated Response Team and were working on an investigation.

One officer was grazed by a bullet, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

According to the police department's website, the Coordinated Response Team is charged with collecting intelligence about violent criminal acts being planned and using that intelligence "to actively disrupt violent individuals and group through an increase in presence, home visits, criminal traffic interdiction, pedestrian stops, search warrants, and collaborative visits with other agencies such as probation and parole."

