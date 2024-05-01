Men accused of burglarizing Apple Valley home and trying to hit homeowner with truck

Two men burglarized an Apple Valley home, then tried to strike the homeowner with a pickup truck when confronted, before ultimately being taken into custody following a police chase on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of Ottawa Road, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said.

A resident called the sheriff's department to report their home had just been broken into, officials said.

"The caller also stated the suspects almost hit the property owner as they were fleeing the scene," the agency said in a written statement.

Responding deputies spotted the suspects driving from the area at high speed in a Dodge Ram pickup truck and approached.

The driver and a passenger jumped out of the truck and ran when they saw the deputies coming, sheriff's officials said. They were quickly apprehended following a brief foot chase.

Tyler Andrew Segura, 28, of Barstow, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, county booking records show. Eddie Perez Madrigal, 42, of Apple Valley, was jailed on suspicion of burglary.

Both suspects were additionally accused of violating the terms of felony probation stemming from prior convictions, according to sheriff's officials and booking records. As a result, both were being held without bail.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Men accused of Apple Valley burglary, assaulting homeowner with truck