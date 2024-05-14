Memorial unveiled to honor victims of Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled plans for a monument to honor the victims killed at a mass shooting inside a Buffalo supermarket.

Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the deadly shooting where a self-professed white supremacist gunned down 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The memorial titled, “Seeing Us,” was designed by Jin Young Song and Douglass Alligood. It will feature 10 interconnected pillars, inscribed with the names of the victims and survivors. The project also includes a new building that will operate as a central hub for education, exhibitions, community activities, gatherings, and events.

The memorial will also have an elevated, park-like “Memorial Walk” on the roof of the new building.

“As we approach the solemn two-year anniversary of when our neighbors were senselessly slaughtered solely because of the color of their skin, we rededicate ourselves in supporting the East Buffalo community, remembering those we lost, and supporting those who were injured,” Governor Hochul said. “Today’s unveiling of the final design chosen by the 5/14 Memorial Commission is the culmination of many meetings and conversations with the families of those impacted as well as the community.”

Nine shoppers, ranging in age from 32 to 86, and a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard, were killed during the Saturday afternoon attack. Three store employees were wounded.

