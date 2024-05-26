Memorial day weekend kicks off with calm crowds, no violence reported at Daytona Beach

Memorial Day weekend is off to a quiet start in Daytona Beach, with only a small number of rescues and no violent crime reported on Saturday.

Channel 9 went on a ride-along with Volusia County Deputy Laura Warner as she patrolled the beachline. In all, Volusia deputies cited 20 people with county ordinance violations. Nine of those for alcohol and four for animals. The rest were driving-related.

“Our main goal is to keep everyone safe. We want everyone to come to the beach and have a good time,” said Warner.

Three people were rescued earlier in the day by the pier – a spot that was closely monitored for possible trouble.

“(It’s where) one of the pop-up crowds that we were anticipating...but it’s not nearly as large as it was in years past,” said Warner.

Volusia County will have extra patrols at beaches through Monday.

