Memorial Day weekend events to honor service members in Richland, Pasco and Kennewick

There are several ways to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend in the Tri-Cities.

City View Cemetery in Pasco

The city of Pasco will hold Memorial Day activities 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at City View Cemetery. The event will honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. armed forces members.

Memorial Day is a national holiday to recognize those U.S. military members who have died during service.

The ceremony will include performances of patriotic songs like “God Bless the USA” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic” by local artists Vickie Evans and Scott Sandifer. A wreath presentation and flag-raising ceremony is planned by the Honor Guard and the Tri-Cities Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol.

Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano and other officials will lead the day’s events, which will feature remarks from state Sen. Matt Boehnke and communal singing of “God Bless America.”

The public is invited to attend the event at City View Cemetery, 1300 N. Oregon Ave.

Sunset Gardens in Richland

Sunset Gardens and Einan’s Funeral Home, 915 Bypass Highway in Richland, Washington, plans two days of Memorial Day community events on Sunday and Monday.

More than 1,000 American flags will be flown at the cemetery.

The events center will offer free hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Then, on Monday, Sunset Gardens will host an 11 a.m. service with guest speaker retired Maj. Scotty Smiley, the wounded Tri-Cities veteran who became the U.S. Army’s first blind active-duty officer after he was injured by a suicide bomber.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include skydivers, live music and free hot dogs and snow cones.

2020 FILE PHOTO — Pat McCabe, left, and his son, Andrew, with Knights of Columbus at the Parish of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick, refer to a list of names while placing flags on graves at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

Mueller’s Funeral Home in Kennewick

Members of VFW Post 5785 will lead Memorial Day services at two Mueller’s Funeral Home cemeteries in Kennewick on Monday.

The group will start with a 9 a.m. service at Riverview Heights Cemetery, at 1200 S. Olympia St.

Then, at 11 a.m., they will move to Desert Lawn Memorial Park, at 1401 S. Union St., for a second service.