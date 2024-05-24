Memorial Day services, events offer plenty of opportunities to pay respects around Wichita

The extended Memorial Day weekend will provide numerous opportunities in the Wichita area to honor fallen service members.

Cemeteries and organizations are hosting dedications and events ranging from family-friendly patriotism to remembrances of veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. If you have any Memorial Day events to add to this article, you can email Marcia Werts at mwerts@wichitaeagle.com.

Wichita

The Blue Star Museum Program allows active duty military members and up to five family members to visit participating museums for free from May 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Six Wichita locations are in the program: Botanica Wichita, Exploration Place, Kansas Aviation Museum, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum and Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum. For a full list of participating museums, visit the online Blue Star Museums map.

Saturday, May 25

IAM District Lodge #70, 3830 S. Meridian Ave., noon – United Way of the Plains is hosting a Unity & Community event with food trucks, pop-up shops and kids entertainment. At 1 p.m. there will be a dedication featuring speeches from American Legion 5th District Commander Joe Hicks and Navy veteran Richard Evans. The event will also showcase Flags of Freedom, a display of 600 American flags in honor of fallen veterans. A dedication can be purchased at United Way of the Plains’ website for $30, with proceeds going toward the Veterans Ride Free program that provides free busing in Wichita to veterans.

Sunday, May 26

Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead, 3 p.m. – Originally planned for Saturday, the Intrepid Brass Band’s annual Memorial Pops concert will take place Sunday because of thunderstorms forecast for Saturday. The family-friendly show promises patriotic music and is free to attend. People are encouraged to bring chairs.

Monday, May 27

Evergreen Library parking lot, 2601 N Arkansas Ave, 9 a.m. – For those looking for a physical challenge, fitness club F3 Wichita is hosting a Murph Challenge on Memorial Day. The Murph Challenge is a nationwide fitness test named after Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2007 after serving in Afghanistan. The workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and another one-mile run.

James A. Garfield Memorial, Lakeview Cemetery, 12100 E. 13th St., 10 a.m. – Colonel Johari J. Hemphill, the commander of the 22nd Mission Support Group at McConnell Air Force Base, is the guest speaker at this year’s Lakeview Cemetery event honoring fallen soldiers. Soloist Huron Breaux will perform “God Bless the USA” and “America the Beautiful.” Flags will be placed at the graves of more than 9,000 veterans buried at the cemetery.

Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. U.S. 54, 11 a.m. – Wichita Mayor Lily Wu will deliver comments at the 65th annual Resthaven Memorial Day Program. The Jayhawk Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will do a flyover salute to kick off the event. The mortuary and park will remain open after the ceremony.

The Scottish Highland Bagpipes open the Memorial Day observance at Resthaven Mortuary & Cemetary in 2015. The River City Pipes and Drums will be at Resthaven this year at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Veterans’ Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Pkwy, 11 a.m. – Army veteran Sam Brent will speak during the Veterans’ Memorial Park event at the Flag Pavilion. A rifle detail will attend and a bugler will play the national anthem and taps. Afterward, the Delano Wind Ensemble will perform patriotic music at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Attendance is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. South, 11 a.m. – Aaron Grunden, Air Force veteran and member of VFW Post 6957, will be the guest speaker at this annual ceremony. For more information on the event, call 316-524-7119.







Derby

Monday

El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay St., 10 a.m. – The Derby VFW post is hosting its annual Memorial Day service at the El Paso Cemetery. Colonel Donald E. McClure, commander of the 184th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at McConnell Air Force Base, is the guest speaker.

Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th St., 11 a.m. – Colonel Cynthia A. Welch, commander of the 931st Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, is the primary speaker at the American Legion Family Post 408’s annual Memorial Day event.

Hesston

Monday

Hesston Cemetery, 504 W Lincoln Blvd, 11 a.m. – State Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston, will give the memorial address. The names of veterans who have died in the past year will be read, taps will be played and those attending will sing “God Bless America.” Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the service will move to the Hesston City Shop across the street from the cemetery.

Winfield

Monday

WVO Barbell Club, 107 E 7th Ave, 9 a.m. – This fitness club in Winfield is hosting its own Murph Challenge for Memorial Day. Kids and families are encouraged to come and participate.

Committal Shelter, Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 1208 N. College St., 10 a.m. – Winfield’s American Legion, VFW and Boy and Girl Scout troops will attend the Veterans’ Cemetery event. Taps will be played, wreaths will be placed on graves and Army veteran Kenneth Ault is the guest speaker. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs.

Closures

Many Wichita facilities will close or have reduced hours during the Memorial Day weekend. Here’s a list of some of the locations with closures.

Saturday

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Sunday

Wichita Public Library locations

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Monday

City Hall

Neighborhood resource centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Public Library locations

Park administrative offices and recreation centers

Cowtown

Wichita Art Museum

Great Plains Nature Center

The animal shelter

Brooks Landfill

Environmental health office

WATER Center

Wichita Transit and Paratransit

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Wichita public pools open 1-5 p.m.

O.J. Watson Park closes at 6 p.m.; rides close at 5 p.m.

Wichita Public Golf Courses, the Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center and Botanica will be open regular hours on Monday.