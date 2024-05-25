Memorial Day events happening near Anchorage

May 25—Here's a rundown of Memorial Day services and events in the Anchorage area:

Monday

Anchorage Remembers Memorial Day service, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Delaney Park Strip at Ninth Avenue and I Street

Hosted by the Municipality of Anchorage, the event honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The schedule includes speakers, wreath-laying to remember fallen service members, patriotic music and ceremonies taking place at the Veterans Memorial on the Delaney Park Strip. The event is free and open to the public.

Anyone with questions is free to contact MOA Military & Veterans Affairs Chair David Foli at 907-444-4646.

Fort Richardson National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony, noon Monday, 58-512 Davis Highway on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

Pre-ceremonial music begins at 11:30 a.m. and the ceremony starts at noon and runs until 1 p.m. The keynote speaker for the ceremony is Michelle Kwok, the executive director for the National Cemetery Administration's Pacific District. The right-hand traffic lane of the Fort Richardson Gate will be dedicated for controlled, direct access to and from the Fort Richardson National Cemetery. There is no need to stop at Richardson Visitor Control Center to receive a JBER visitor pass between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Those who arrive prior to 10 a.m. or after 12:15 p.m. will need to procure a guest pass through standard process.

Mat-Su Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial Day ceremony, 1 p.m. Monday, 801 Wasilla-Fishhook Road in Wasilla

A full day of remembrances is scheduled in Mat-Su starting at 10:30 a.m. with a walk from the Mat-Su Wall of Honor to Aurora Cemetery. Starting at 11 a.m. the VFW 9365 will lead a memorial ceremony. There will also be a memorial service at the Wall of Honor started at 1 p.m. with a potluck and fellowship to follow at 2 p.m. at AMVETS Post 9.

Memorial Day BBQ at American Legion Post 1, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, American Legion Jack Henry Post 1, 840 W Fireweed Ln

Hosted by Nuvision Alaska, this event includes a free BBQ lunch catered by Peppercini's, live music from Nothin' but Trouble, fellowship with fellow veterans and a special Memorial Day ceremony presented by the American Legion and Nuvision. Veterans are asked to register online and show their military ID on arrival.

Anchorage Corvette Association Memorial Day Car Show, noon-4 p.m. Monday, Anchorage VA Medical Center Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus, 1201 N Muldoon Rd

This show will include prizes awarded at 3 p.m. including for the Peoples Choice Award. Entry Fee is two non-perishable consumer goods for the YMCA Pantry but cash donations will also be accepted.