Memorial Day around mid-Michigan: What’s going on

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Memorial Day, and 6 News is compiling a list of festivals, parades, memorial services and other events on the holiday commemorating and honoring those killed in the service of the United States military.

If you know of other local events happening Monday in a mid-Michigan town or city, feel free to write us at newstips@wlns.com.

Veterans, community members and city officials paid tribute to fallen service members at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing, May 25, 2024. (WLNS)

PHOTOS: Mid-Michigan celebrates Memorial Day

Here’s a list of events happening Monday in the mid-Michigan area:

In Dansville , the Memorial Day Parade begins at 12 p.m., with the line-up at 11 p.m. The full remembrance ceremony at the cemetery will follow the parade, led by VFW Post 7309.

The Dansville Memorial Day Bigfoot Challenge 5k/8k run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m., and concludes before the parade.

In Laingsburg, Post 248 American Legion Memorial Service is from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the cemetery.

In Webberville, the Webberville Memorial Day Parade begins at Webberville High School at 8 a.m.

In St. Johns, the Memorial Day Flag Display will be going on from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Mount Rest Cemetery. If you want to help put up or take down the flags at those respective times, volunteers are appreciated.

In Mason, Memorial Day services begin at 8:30 a.m. at the courthouse. The Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Bond Park.

In Jackson, the Jackson Memorial Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 324 at 1190 Falahee Road. An open house and potluck lunch follow the parade.

In Spring Arbor Township, the memorial service starts at 12 p.m., followed by the Memorial Day Parade at 1 p.m. “Decorate your floats, bicycles and horses in red, white and blue to be eligible for a prize!” Family games and activities will go on from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Boy Scouts Chicken Dinner begins at 12 p.m. at the fire station.

In Napoleon Township, the unveiling of the “Nottawa Sepee Trail” historical marker in Kimball Park will happen at 3 p.m. at 303 Nottawa Sepee Street. The marker commemorates a trail used by Native Americans before and after European settlers arrived.

In Howell, the Memorial Day Parade is downtown at 10 a.m.

The Fowlerville Memorial Day is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at VFW Post 6464 in Fowlerville.

In Potterville, the Memorial Day Parade is at 10 a.m. The parade line-up is at 9:30 a.m. at Potterville Public Schools. A small service will take place at Veterans Park. “Wear your red, white and blue, and decorate your car, bikes, wagons, etc. to participate in the parade.”

In Leslie, the Memorial Day Parade is at 10 a.m. The lineup is at 9 a.m. on Woodworth.

In Meridian Township, The Memorial Day service is at 11 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery, 2500 Mount Hope Road, Okemos.

In Vernon, the Memorial Day Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. the Memorial Day Service at Greenwood Cemetery will follow.

In Ovid-Elsie, Memorial Day events are centered at Ovid Lions Hall, 214 Main Street.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.