Memorial, candlelight service held in KCK to remember victims of violence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Every year for the last 24 years, Friends of Yates and other community members come together to host a memorial and forum to remember crime victims and speak on their ongoing efforts to combat the list of victims from growing.

It was a different kind of service happening inside Forest Grove Baptist Church Monday night.

Ladora Lattimore with Friends of Yates, has hosted this program for 24 years, since the death of Machole Stewart, who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

“More and more people are coming out trying to say how they can help,” Lattimore said. “It takes a village not only to raise a child but to save a community.”

For the last 10 years, she’s been bringing victims of violence together, like Gayle Williams.

“I lost two daughters back in 2017,” Williams said. “Annalisha and Rachel Williams to domestic violence. Annalisha’s 25th birthday turned out to be her last day.”

Williams created a memorial foundation in honor of her daughters. Monday marked her first time at the service.

“Very scared, nervous, very emotional,” she said. “In light of everything, we are here to help, so therefore I can’t be scared. I have to be strong not only for them but for the next victim.”

As the names of people killed last year at the hands of violence flash on a screen, a panel made up of community leaders like police, detectives, the district attorney’s office, discuss their plans to keep this list from growing.

“Having that bridge of communication and trust as well as support, nut just for the victims but for the police is really important when you talk about solving crimes here in Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas,” Wyandotte County/KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner said.

KCK reported it saw a 39% drop in homicides in 2023. The police chief credited a four-tiered plan that started two years ago and community engagement.

