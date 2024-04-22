Melania Trump Resurfaces As Trial Heats Up With Unexpected 'Narcissist' Message

Melania Trump resurfaced over the weekend with a message on social media posted just one day ahead of opening arguments in Donald Trump’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

But it wasn’t a gesture of support for her husband.

It was a sales pitch.

The former first lady tweeted a link to a $245 “Love & Gratitude” necklace she’s hawking for Mother’s Day. The pendant comes with her signature stamped across one side, and customizable text on the other:

Let’s honor and celebrate all mothers with love and gratitude. https://t.co/ESihnAQ8kgpic.twitter.com/Nj3IKfwzG1 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 21, 2024

The pendant is gold vermeil, which is typically silver that’s been plated with at least 10-karat gold

Buyers will also receive a “digital collectible.”

The former first lady has made only limited public appearances in recent years, and hasn’t been with her husband at his various ongoing legal proceedings.

She attended a campaign event over the weekend, but has otherwise shied away from most of those as well.

Her few public statements have largely been holiday messages; sale pitches for trinkets, ornaments and NFTs; or a mix of both, such as this weekend’s sales pitch for her Mother’s Day necklace.

Her critics weren’t impressed:

So...give YOUR mother a necklace with Melania's name on it? 😂😂😂😂



Nothing says "I'm a narcissist t*at" quite like this! 🙄😂 https://t.co/xZbEYoEK9Z — Margarita (M²-C) (@3MC223) April 21, 2024

This is worth about $6. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 21, 2024

There’s no more precious a gift than one with some other lady’s name engraved on it. https://t.co/C5lnxjqeJE — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) April 21, 2024

Is it just me or doesn't Melania's $245 Mother's Day necklace look like something from a dog tag vending machine that you find at Petco? pic.twitter.com/4hrGX3zkbh — Faith M. Jackson-🐦⬛🟦🟧 (@kissedbythesun) April 21, 2024

$250 for vermeil? Are you kidding me? And why is your signature so huge…its larger that the engravings for our loved ones? Heck, you really think highly of yourself if you think we’d want your signature to be larger than the names of our children. Grifters gonna grift I guess? — Nicole Hickman James (@nicolejames) April 21, 2024

Wait. Is a former First Lady of the United States using her name for straight up selling

jewelry on the internet? No proceeds to charity? Not for the campaign? Just …for her profit? https://t.co/cUC0MxNNTCpic.twitter.com/9eb5cl5Q95 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 22, 2024

I can see that going perfectly with the gold sneakers 😂 — Andrew Mc Cormack (@phpfyi) April 21, 2024

We never hear from Melania, not that I’m complaining, until it’s time for her to sell something for profit. Is she donating the revenue to a women’s shelter or charity? Of course not, she’s grifting off Mother’s Day, $245 dollar necklace, and it’s disgusting. 🤢 — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) April 21, 2024

What is this scheme to distract US from tomorrow's opening arguments in the first ever criminal trial of a former president? We are not falling for it and we are not amused. Plus it looks ugly and cheap. #BuyerBewarehttps://t.co/5ByLV4QOoR — Greer McVay (@GreerMcVay) April 22, 2024