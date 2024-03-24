Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach $1.9 billion combined heading into week

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are now a combined $1.9 billion heading into the work week after neither jackpot was hit this weekend.

The jackpots will be the eighth and 12th largest U.S. jackpots ever, respectively.

The Powerball is now at an estimated $800 million with a cash option of $384.8 million heading into Monday night's drawing. Tickets sold in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington all matched the five white balls to win million-dollar prizes in Saturday's drawing.

The Mega Millions is now over a billion dollars at an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday night's drawing with a cash option of $525.8 million. It is the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

“Lottery fever continues to spread throughout the country,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “Large jackpots provide entertainment and winnings for our players nationwide."

Neither jackpot has been hit in months. The Powerball was last won on Jan. 1 when a lottery player in Michigan won the $842.4 million jackpot. The Mega Millions was hit on Dec. 8 when two California tickets sold at same location split $394 million Mega Millions jackpot.

If you are just jumping into the lottery craze, maybe in an office or family pool, there are some things you need to know.

When are Powerball and Mega Millions drawings?

The Powerball is held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The Mega Millions are on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

How can I play the Powerball or Mega Millions?

Tickets for each lottery cost $2 each, however you can increase your prizes (except the jackpot) by adding the Power Play or Megaplier for an additional $1 per ticket.

For the Mega Millions, you select five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. The Powerball numbers range from 1 to 69 for white balls and 1 to 26 for the red ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you.

Where can I play Powerball and Mega Millions?

For the Powerball, you can play the game in 45 states plus the Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For the Mega Millions, tickets are sold in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The states not offering either lottery are are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

What is the deadline for buying tickets?

Deadlines vary by jurisdiction so don't wait until the last minute if you want to play. Here is a look at the deadlines by state for the Mega Millions and for the Powerball.

What are my odds of winning a lottery?

OK, now for the reality check.

For the Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1. The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

For the Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1 and the odds to match all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

So don't go spending those millions just yet.

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here's a look at the top jackpots won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

