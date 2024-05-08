Mega Millions numbers for May 7; NC Lottery numbers for May 7: Cash 5, Pick 4, more

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continued to rise as no one guessed the winning numbers this Tuesday, May 7.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Mega Millions numbers 5/7/24

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 26, 28, 36, 63 and 66, with a Mega Ball number of 15. The Megaplier was x3.

Did anyone win Mega Millions 5/7/24? May 7 drawing jackpot results

Once again, no one matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $306 million or a cash payout option of $141.6 million.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were some big wins, with players in Arizona, California and Florida winning $1 million prizes for guessing all five white balls.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions draw is Friday, May 10 at 11 p.m. The jackpot is now worth $331 million, or a cash payout option of $153.1 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, Wednesday, May 8, at 11:59 p.m. The jackpot is currently $20 million, or a cash payout of $9.3 million following a reset after Monday's jackpot win.

May 7 NC Education Lottery results

The May 7 Cash 5 winning numbers were 67, 11, 15 and 19. Nobody matched all five for the $418,000 top prize.

The May 7 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 9, 21, 22, 33 and 48, with a Lucky Ball number of 18. Nobody matched all five to win $1,000 a day for life (with Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life.

Pick 4

Daytime: 7, 6, 8 and 9, with a Fireball number of 5.

Evening: 8, 6, 6 and 0, with a Fireball number of 3. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 7, 0 and 2, with a Fireball number of 7.

Evening: 7, 8 and 6, with a Fireball number of 8. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Mega Millions, NC Education Lottery numbers May 7