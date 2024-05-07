Winner! Florida player takes home Powerball jackpot; NC Lottery numbers May 6

A lucky winner hit the Powerball jackpot of $215 million or a cash payout of $100.1 million this Monday, May 6, resetting the jackpot amount for Wednesday's drawing.

The Wednesday, May 8 Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $20 million, or a cash value of $9.3 million. Watch the drawing at 10:59 p.m.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Powerball numbers 5/6/24

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 7, 23, 24, 56 and 60, with a Powerball number of 25. The Power Play multiplier was x2.

Did anyone win Powerball 5/6/24? May 6 Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has been reset to $20 million after a Florida player hit the jackpot. It was a particularly lucky day overall, with a second big win of $2 million in Idaho.

Double Play numbers are 10, 56, 58, 59 and 67, with a Powerball number of 20.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to guess one number correctly to win a prize - but that number must be the Powerball number, which is worth a $4 prize on its own. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The jackpot for the Wednesday, May 8 Powerball drawing is back to base level after Monday's jackpot win. The base jackpot amount is an estimated $20 million, or a cash value of $9.3 million according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Your last chance to purchase a ticket before any drawing is at 9:59 p.m. or 9:57 p.m. if you're buying tickets online.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

You can purchase a Powerball ticket for $2, and you can add a $1 Power Play for a chance to multiply all your winnings by up to 10x (unless you hit the jackpot). Players can also add a Double Play for an additional $1 for a second chance at a $10 million jackpot.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The Mega Millions continued to rise after nobody matched all six numbers from Friday night's drawing.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $306 million, or a cash payout option of $140.1 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight, Tuesday, May 7 at 11 p.m.

The Friday winning numbers were 6, 13, 15, 53 and 56, with a Megaball number of 11. The Megaplier was x2.

Other May 6 NC Lottery results

The May 6 Cash 5 winning numbers were 1, 4, 9, 22 and 26. Nobody matched all five for the $354,000 top prize.

The May 6 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 10, 32, 35, 43 and 47, with a Lucky Ball number of 6. Nobody matched all five to win $1,000 a day for life (with Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life.

NC Lottery Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers for May 6

Pick 4

Daytime: 6, 7, 6 and 6, with a Fireball number of 5.

Evening: 0, 2, 6 and 3, with a Fireball number of 2. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 6, 6 and 6, with a Fireball number of 3.

Evening: 3, 3 and 6, with a Fireball number of 8. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

