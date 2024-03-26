Meet your Winnebago County Circuit Court Branch 1 judge candidates

OSHKOSH ― If the primary serves as any indication, then Oshkosh Common Council member LaKeisha Haase should be the frontrunner in the race against court commissioner Michael Rust for the Winnebago County Circuit Court Branch 1 judge.

Haase garnered 46.2% of the vote in February while Rust advanced by receiving 28.2% to advance to the April 2 spring election and outlast fellow court commissioner Eric Heywood (25.6%).

Rust and Haase are vying for a six-year term on the bench to replace incumbent Teresa Basiliere, who is set to retire and opted not to seek reelection.

For Haase, it would be a return to the bench after she lost her reelection bid for Branch 4 two years ago and then failed to unseat Branch 2 incumbent Scott Woldt in a very contentious 2023 race.

Woldt received a rare suspension without pay for seven days from the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2021 because of misconduct the court deemed “to be serious and to have a significant detrimental impact on the public’s view of the judiciary.”

Rust is seeking an elevation following a career as a professional court commissioner.

As part of the Northwestern's ongoing election coverage, both candidates shared their priorities for Winnebago County. Here's what they had to say.

LaKeisha Haase

Age: 44

Occupation: Litigation attorney with Renning, Lewis & Lacy, s.c.

What would be your three priorities if elected? As an incoming judge, my primary goal is to uphold the law and ensure that justice is served in all cases presented before the court. Drawing on my extensive legal experience, I am confident in my ability to bring efficiency and timeliness to the court system, ensuring that justice is delivered promptly to all parties involved.

To achieve this objective, it is crucial to prioritize fully staffing the branch, as this contributes to the overall efficiency of the court system. Additionally, I will carefully assess all pending cases and their procedural posture to prevent any delays and ensure that justice is neither denied nor delayed during the transition period.

As a judge, I am wholly committed to my role, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that justice is served swiftly and equitably.

Michael D. Rust

Age: 45

Occupation: Circuit court commissioner

What would be your three priorities if elected? Neutrality, respect and mental health. I treat every case that is in front of me as the most important case — because it is the most important case to the parties and the victims. I listen.

I always work to have my court start on time, respecting the parties' time as well. Nobody likes waiting for an appointment or hearing, and I will respect people's time.

I will fairly and neutrally apply the law, not favoring one type of law or type of party over the others. Our country was founded upon three co-equal branches of government. Judicial candidates who wish to change the laws are running directly against the foundation of our nation.

There is a mental health crisis in our communities and I will utilize my skills in collaboration and education in neuroscience and psychology to make the new mental health court as successful as it can be.

