Meet the supervisor candidates running in the redrawn Warren County District 2 in Norwalk

Three candidates are competing to represent Warren County's District 2 supervisor seat, which includes Norwalk.

Republicans Eddie Davis and Aaron DeKock will face off for their party's nomination in the June primary. The winner will face Democrat Mark Snell in November's general election.

Incumbent Republican Crystal McIntyre will not be running for reelection in District 2, as supervisor districts were redrawn and approved in early January. She instead is running to represent District 5.

Snell is the current District 1 supervisor.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, Des Moines area legislative and local candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Eddie Davis?

Eddie Davis

Age: 48

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up: Belvidere, Illinois

Current town of residence: Des Moines in unincorporated Greenfield Plaza

Education: High school graduate

Occupation: Amazon delivery driver and first-year Realtor, former car salesman of nine years

Political experience and civic activities: No political experience, current president of Greenfield Township North Community Association

Who is Aaron DeKock?

Aaron DeKock

Age: 43

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up: Pella

Current town of residence: Norwalk

Education: Pella High graduate, Central College undergraduate degree, Drake Law School Juris Doctor

Occupation: Attorney

Political experience and civic activities: I am involved in many civic activities, including the 100 Men of Norwalk, NSEF Board member, supporter of NAMA, Norwalk's food pantry, the library and other local groups. I was also recently a deacon at Crossroads Church for a five-year term that just ended and currently serve there as a counter and on another leadership team. Regarding my political experience, I am truly not a "politician" in the traditional sense. I successfully ran and was elected to a Warren County supervisor term from Jan 1, 2019-Dec 31, 2022. I chaired the Board of Supervisors for my final three years of that term.

Who is Mark Snell?

Mark Snell

Age: 63

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up: Rural Cerro Gordo County

Current town of residence: Norwalk

Education: Master's in public administration and Bachelor of Arts from Drake University; Institute for Organization Management Certification from U.S. Chamber of Commerce; high school diploma from Nora Springs-Rock Falls Community Schools

Occupation: Self-employed

Political experience and civic activities: Current Warren County supervisor and chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, HIRTA Board of Directors, MPO Policy Board, CIRTPA Policy Board, IMPACT Board, Central Iowa Aging Resources Board, Rotary Club of Des Moines, Norwalk Area Chamber of Commerce, Gnemeth Lodge 577 Free Masons and Des Moines Scottish Rite, Lutheran Church of Hope, former Warren County Republican Central Committee chair, former Ames School Board vice chair

Why are you running?

Davis: My goal is to be the voice of the people that feel they have been ignored. Too many politicians have become too attached to their party or personal agendas and detached from the people they serve. I am a hard working American that loves my country and wants what is best for my community and the future of it for my three daughters and three granddaughters. I was born into a lower middle class family that worked hard for everything we earned. I know what it is like to have to make decisions of putting food on the table or paying the internet, phone or cable bill. I grew up in the forgotten group that made too much to qualify for government assistance but not enough to live comfortably.

DeKock: I am running because last year was rough for Warren County. The primary responsibility of a supervisor is to manage the county's budget and to balance decisions with the resources provided. I left the board and did not run for another term because things were in a great place. We had lowered levy rates, greatly reduced conflicts, and accomplished many large-ticket items. After I left, our county had its first appealed budget and the citizens won. I was also disappointed in how partisan it became and tired of the negative news they frequently generated. I will restore confidence and real leadership to the new board while respecting the taxpayers.

Snell: I love living in Warren County with all its natural beauty, quality of life amenities and friendly neighborhoods. Continuing to grow Warren County as a great place to live, work and play for all our current and future residents is why I am running and willing to serve.

What is the most important issue facing Warren County and how would you address it in office?

Davis: In the past couple years Warren County residents have seen tax increases whether it be raising taxes or excessively raising assessed property value and cutting essential programs like congregate meals for seniors. Many residents feel that the current Board of Supervisors are using confusing charts to hide agendas and my goal is to force more transparency and accountability. I plan to bring full transparency within the Board of Supervisors. I would like to allow the residents to have a say in decisions before they are made rather than making the decisions and holding a meeting to let people complain about the decisions that are already made.

DeKock: It's a lack of trust and confidence in the leadership. In addition to the appealed budget, the voters also petitioned to overturn an interim auditor decision last year. They ended up selecting the deputy auditor in a landslide election and showed once again how out of touch the board was with the county residents. I intend to lower the temperature in the room. The job doesn't need to be hyper-partisan. We just need bright people who are willing to listen, think critically and use common sense. I know how to lead and have a track record of doing so. I lead by example and look forward to returning your confidence to the office.

Snell: Supporting economic development and keeping a watchful eye on spending for important and necessary services associated with transportation and safety are my focus. Warren County is growing and using our limited resources to best meet the needs of our residents and businesses is my priority.

