Meet the staff: TCPalm columnist Laurence Reisman's tenure here spans nearly four decades

Larry Reisman officiates a Vero Beach High School girls soccer game in January 2023. Alaina Resch dribbles the ball at Billy Livings Field at the VBHS Citrus Bowl.

Laurence Reisman has been community editor and columnist based in Vero Beach since January 2014. He spent the previous nine years as TCPalm.com's and Treasure Coast Newspapers' first opinion and audience engagement editor.

Before that, he was Press Journal editor for almost 11 years. During that time the newspaper won dozens of state and national awards. He came to the Treasure Coast in 1985 as a reporter before becoming the Press Journal's first editorial page editor.

Reisman started his newspaper career in Pennsylvania with the Allentown Morning Call and Bethlehem Globe-Times. A graduate of Lehigh University, he was honored for his commitment to local public service with the E.W. Scripps Co.'s Bill Burleigh Award.

Reisman has served as president of the Indian River Soccer Association and Literacy Services of Indian River County and worked on numerous other local boards, including United Way of Indian River County and St. Edward's School in Vero Beach.

Q: Why did you choose to be a journalist?

A: I wanted to be a sports writer, and did some of that, but ended up writing about crime and courts and found it quite interesting. Later, I wrote about and investigated other topics, then got into the opinion side. Over the years, I got hooked on journalism when I realized how much positive impact we could have in our community.

Q: What is your favorite part about being a columnist?

A: I enjoy telling people's stories ― almost every person has an interesting one. What's most rewarding, however, is alerting the public and preventing or stopping government abuse or silliness. I also like helping innocent underdogs who need an advocate. It all gets back to positive impact. I wish I had more time to do all of this.

LAURENCE REISMAN

Q: What is your most memorable story?

A: Having worked for so long in this business, I can think of many. One of my earliest was covering what supposedly was a hostage situation, when I met and listened to an alleged hostage-taker before he came out with police. In the past couple of years, telling the plight of manufactured housing residents facing eviction at Vero Beach Regional Airport and that of a Vero Beach woman whose daughter was wrongly kept from her for about two years were among the most memorable.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: Walking and officiating soccer are among my pastimes.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Meet the staff: TCPalm columnist Laurence Reisman's career spans 4 decades