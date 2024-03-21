Meet the Random Lake Village Board candidates

SHEBOYGAN — Residents of Random Lake will vote April 2 to fill three trustee positions on the village board.

Voters will choose from five candidates: Incumbents Elizabeth Manian and Duane Urbanski and challengers Blaine Werner, Rachel Fuller and Timmy Phalen. Incumbent Keri Wallenkamp did not seek reelection.

If elected, the trustees will serve two-year terms.

Sheboygan Press asks candidates in contested races question about themselves and issues they wish to address to provide voters with more information ahead of elections. Their answers are below and have been lightly edited for grammar and style.

Meet the candidates

Elizabeth Manian

Occupation: Retired teacher, working as a substitute teacher

Education: Studied at Marquette University for half a year; graduated from UW-Milwaukee in 1992; graduated with a master’s degree in educational technology, 1997; graduated with a master’s degree in school administration and curriculum, 2007

Experience: Worked for Milwaukee Western Bank, WI State Bank, Continental Can Co. as a TellaTyper for the Production Department, (who by the way served Random Lake at the time) a Therapist, Taught at MPS, at an Innovative Charter Cyberschool, then moved to Random Lake and worked in Summer School each year, Elementary School, and finally in Special Education until retiring. For the past seven and a half years I have worked as a Substitute Teacher in all grades for TOC: Teachers on Call.

Why are you running for office? While getting my most current master’s degree, a class in School Law was a requirement. Maybe because my chief judge of Milwaukee brother-in-law, as well as his grandkids who were all in the profession of several kinds of legal issues, I, too, became addicted to learning about some of the 21 types of law. However, when I became a trustee, civil law became my interest because it mostly involves people and community.

What makes you the best candidate? As a teacher at heart, I feel like I can assist in learning, creating and developing an understanding of what residents want and need, along with the businesses we work with and how they can serve us well as we meet our budget. It keeps me abreast of what is happening after meetings when the board must make big and small decisions that must always be in the best interest or resource for the community. When anyone asks questions about the village’s open meetings I eagerly listen carefully and find out what ideas and/or questions about topics we deal with are and I respond the best way I can.

What is the most important issue you want to address? How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? We, the committees, are currently working on rereading, amending, and changing some verbiage in our ordinances. After all has been balanced and settled within the budget, we are planning big projects to make our village more beautiful with a great deal of support from residents. Each committee has its ideas coming into fruition and now we are charging ahead with the plans and balances to remain frugal while we strive for success.

Knowing that being a trustee is a worthwhile privilege, I believe our board is working better than ever. After the several years that I have been on the village board I have noticed that we have a personable variety of talent in the hands of an excellent leadership including our president, our two ladies who run the office, and the staff that are always on task no matter the weather situations are. I give them all a huge thank you and I so appreciate the value of their work and am proud to be a member, and hoping to continue with your vote.

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired City of Sheboygan lieutenant/paramedic

Education: Associate degree Milwaukee Area Tech 1977. Also one year certification as Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic 1991.

Experience: Lifelong resident of the village of Random Lake. Many years in fire/EMS and public safety, including 30 years in the City of Sheboygan Fire Department, 20 years in a leadership role in the Sheboygan Fire Department and 35 years in a leadership role in the Random Lake Fire Department.

Why are you running for office? I hope to help with the future expansion of the village of Random Lake. The village is in need of more one- to two-family residences. We cannot expand this village without improving its infrastructure, including replacing the outdated wastewater treatment plant and improving streets.

As a member of the village board, I would like to work on some small issues on public safety in our village including a number of locations in the village that need upgraded street lighting and/or additional street lighting, developing a ordinance that requires any person, business, volunteer organization that requests permission for closing a street for a festival or party, to comply with proper and safe measures to prevent incidents. I would also like to see more electronic speed signs located throughout Random Lake. There are some areas of the village that are more dangerous for walkers and we need to assure their safety.

Development of a possible, safe, well-lit walking/biking trail, that would go around the lake.

One of the areas of most concern is First Street near the high school ball diamond (Bertram Park). I would like to contact the owner of the lot across the street to see if we can reach a long term lease agreement for additional parking. If a lease could be agreed upon, it could be a location for overnight parking or snow storage during the winter.

I also believe that the village can improve communication with residents. Perhaps a separate phone line to address changes in winter parking or even if garbage collection is on a different day. These all seem to be concerns of our residents. This is something that would not cost nothing to the village, but can be very helpful to many of our citizens.

We need to improve the look of the downtown. Perhaps the railroad can remove the posts along the tracks that have unused wires hanging from them. Our village needs to be more welcoming to visitors, new residents and residents.

The village board can’t do everything by itself. We need to assure that we are working and communicating well with community organizations, including the Random Lake Association, to assure that all needs are met.

What makes you the best candidate? I truly care for this community and the residents of this community. I have lived in this community all my life. This community has a lot to offer everyone. I am not afraid to speak out about what I believe. We can’t just sit back and say “it’s always been this way." We need to make it better to make sure that we have the best quality of life for our residents and visitors. I promise I will respond to all who contact me and address any concerns they have.

What is the most important issue you want to address? Transparency between the village board and residents.

How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? I will always answer phone calls and emails from residents. Things brought up will be answered. Residents may not like what is said, but at least there will be communication.

Rachel Fuller

Age: 28

Occupation: Currently, I serve as a senior software engineer at Kohl's, alongside owning a digital marketing business.

Education: I hold a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. My educational background has instilled in me a strong foundation in analytical thinking and critical decision-making, qualities that are vital for addressing complex issues facing our community.

Experience: While I haven't previously held public office, my diverse professional background has provided me with a range of experiences that I believe are highly relevant to the role of village trustee. As a lead of technical teams, I've honed skills in prioritization, consensus-building, and decision-making under multiple considerations. Additionally, my time as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) has equipped me with the ability to make split-second decisions under pressure and empathize with diverse perspectives. These experiences have reinforced my commitment to serving the needs of others and making well-informed decisions for the benefit of our community.

Why are you running for office? I am running for office because I am deeply invested in the present and future well-being of our village. Having witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by local businesses and residents, I am driven by a passion to see our village not only survive but thrive. I am committed to fostering an environment where small businesses can flourish, residents can thrive, and our community can maintain its unique small-town charm.

What makes you the best candidate? What sets me apart as a candidate is my unique combination of professional expertise, educational background, and a genuine dedication to serving our community. I bring a fresh perspective to the table, coupled with the ability to make sound decisions based on data, empathy, and a deep understanding of the issues facing our village. I am committed to listening to the concerns of residents, collaborating with stakeholders, and implementing innovative solutions that will drive positive change for our community.

What is the most important issue you want to address? One of the key issues I aim to address is the sustainability and growth of our local economy, particularly for small businesses. I believe that by attracting and supporting these businesses, we can not only stimulate economic growth but also create a vibrant and thriving community for all.

How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? My plan of action involves working closely with local entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and economic development agencies to identify opportunities for growth, streamline regulatory processes, and implement targeted initiatives to support the success of small businesses. Additionally, I am committed to exploring innovative approaches to attract new businesses to our village while preserving its unique character and charm. In summary, my professional background, educational qualifications, and passion for community service uniquely position me to serve as an effective advocate for our village as a Trustee. I am dedicated to working tirelessly to address the issues that matter most to our residents and to ensure a prosperous future for our community.

Timmy Phalen did not answer the Sheboygan Press’s questions. The Press has attempted to reach him multiple times to ensure he has a chance to introduce himself in this story. If his answers are received, this story will be updated to include them.

Duane Urbanski did not answer the Sheboygan Press’s questions. On Feb. 29, he answered a text confirming he received the questions. The Press has attempted to reach him multiple times to ensure he has a chance to introduce himself in this story. If his answers are received, this story will be updated to include them.

