Meet the nominees for the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week poll

Gwen Dao, Clear Creek Amana

Gwen Daois a sophomore at Clear Creek Amana High School in Tiffin. Dao brings positive energy to the school. Whether she is looking for new opportunities, ways to learn, or people to help, she goes out of her way to help her classmates and teachers. In addition to being a top student, she has helped the yearbook staff tremendously despite not being in the class because of her photography hobby outside of school.

James Meggitt, Iowa City High School

James Meggitt is a senior at Iowa City High and a leader at the school, particularly in the realm of robotics. Meggitt's unwavering commitment to excellence has earned him widespread admiration among his peers and teachers. This past weekend, Meggitt competed at the State Robotics Tournament.

Beth Poe, Iowa City Regina Catholic High School

Beth Poeis a senior at Regina Catholic High School and is a talented actress. Recently, she starred in Regina's production of "Hello Dolly!" with her exceptional talent and dedication, captivating audiences with her performance.

Amanti Robinson, Tate High School

Amanti Robinsonis a senior at Tate High School who demonstrates a great work ethic, cares about her grades and has good attendance while showing maturity and leadership within the building. Robinson will receive a Classroom Honors this trimester − an award for having good grades.

Leela Strand, Iowa City Liberty High School

Leela Strandis a senior at Iowa City Liberty High School. Strand is being recognized as a 2024 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist and is progressing through the program as a finalist. In addition to excelling in four Advanced Placement (AP) courses, she is highly involved and successful in the journalism program at Liberty. She has also earned a 4.4 cumulative GPA while being a varsity player on the girl's tennis team.

Anna Song, Iowa City West High School

Anna Songis a current junior at Iowa City West High School and a talented violinist. Song was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall with the WorldStrides National Honors Orchestra, conducted by Jason Seber this past February. Song was nominated to perform and chosen from many applicants across the country to perform with this select group and was additionally selected as a concertmaster and soloist for the orchestra.

