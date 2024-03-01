Clear Creek Amana junior Brock Hillsman tops the Press-Citizen's student of the week vote

Clear Creek Amana’s Brock Hillsman prevailed in the Iowa City Press-Citizen's first student of the week poll.

Hillsman secured 1,451 votes, or 57.9% of the 2,506 total votes cast, edging out James Kardos of Iowa City High, who secured 1,055 votes, or 42.1%.

Hillsman is a junior at Clear Creek Amana. Along with being a leader on the men’s varsity basketball team, he is also a leader in the classroom.

Principals in Iowa City are allowed to nominate a student who demonstrates excellence throughout the academic year each week. Students from public and private high schools in Johnson County are eligible to participate.

James Kardos is a senior at Iowa City High. Kardos is a talented drummer and received the Class 4A Outstanding Soloist award at the Liberty Jazz Fest earlier this month.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

