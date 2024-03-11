Meet the nominees for the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week poll

Another edition of the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week is back.

With students in Johnson County on Spring Break, their principals nominated their top students and told us why they should be chosen as student of the week.

The public can vote at press-citizen.com through noon on Thursday, March 14. The winner will be announced Friday, March 15. The accompanying story will be published in Saturday's Press-Citizen.

This weekly contest opens on Mondays and closes on Thursdays each week. Students from public and private high schools in Johnson County are eligible to participate.

Last week's winner was Clear Creek Amana's Gwen Dao.

Here are this week's nominees:

Aidan Decker, Iowa City Liberty High School

Aidan Decker is a senior at Iowa City Liberty High School and a leader in and outside of the classroom. Decker's class load consists of AP and dual-enrollment college-level courses. He is also a talented and hard-working student-athlete who earned a ninth-place medal at the state cross country meet in October. Decker is also an active leader and excels in Liberty's choir and drama programs.

Joe Polyak, Iowa City Regina Catholic High School

Joe Polyak is a senior at Regina Catholic High School. Polyak won two state titles in swimming for City High during his high school career. Polyak has his eyes set on the 2024 Olympic Trials in June and will continue to swim for the University of Minnesota. In addition to being a talented student-athlete, Polyak was also named a National Merit Finalist while maintaining a course load of three AP classes and three courses at Kirkwood Community College.

Kelsey Leathers, Clear Creek Amana

Kelsey Leathers is a junior at Clear Creek Amana and is described as an amazing person with a heart of gold who makes the building a positive and enjoyable place for students and staff. Leathers has served as the FFA secretary and is currently the reporter. Recently, Leathers was elected president of the National Honor Society. In addition to academic success, Leathers is a leader on the varsity basketball team.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

