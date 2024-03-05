Meet the Democrats running for Ohio's 8th Congressional District seat

Three Democrats are seeking Ohio's 8th Congressional District seat. The primary election is March 19.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Troy) who was reelected in 2022 with 65% of the vote. The district encompasses Darke, Preble and Butler counties, along with portions of Miami and Hamilton counties.

Vanessa Enoch

Who is Vanessa Enoch?

Enoch has a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University, a master's degree from Xavier University and a doctorate in public policy and social change from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati, according to her campaign website.

She runs a consulting business, Cultural Impact, LLC and lives in West Chester.

Enoch said on her website that she supports abortion access and seeks to end gerrymandering in Ohio.

David Gelb

Who is David Gelb?

Gelb is a West Chester resident who runs a business working with manufacturers to help them negotiate state and federal air pollution regulations, according to his campaign website. He has a bachelor's degree from Northern Arizona University and a master's degree from Regis University in Colorado.

Gelb said on his website that he supports abortion access and a higher minimum wage.

Nathaniel Hawkins

Who is Nathaniel Hawkins?

Hawkins attended the University of Cincinnati but left when his younger brother suffered an anoxic brain injury, according to his campaign website.

Hawkins said in response to an Enquirer survey that he now works as a patient access representative at Cincinnati Children's Hospital because he wanted to help other families with sick children.

Hawkins supports abortion access and gun regulation, including mental health evaluations before someone purchases a gun and magazine capacity restrictions.

How to vote

The primary election is March 19. To check your voter registration or polling location, visit VoteOhio.gov. Early voting began on Feb. 21.

The USA TODAY Network Ohio election guide can be found here.

