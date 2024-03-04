Ohio's 8th Congressional District primary: Who is challenging U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson?

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, will face former Butler County auditor Kay Rogers in the March 19 Republican primary.

Davidson represents Ohio's 8th Congressional District, which includes Darke, Preble and Butler counties, along with portions of Miami and Hamilton counties. He won re-election in 2022 with 65% of the vote.

Who is Warren Davidson?

Davidson serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Financial Services Committee. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, along with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

His recently sponsored legislation includes bills to reform foreign intelligence surveillance agencies and allow private entities to seek sanctions through civil action.

Davison served in the army and has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame, according to his campaign website.

Who is Kay Rogers?

Kay Rogers resigned as auditor in March 2008, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank and mail fraud in the Dynus scandal. The FBI investigated a $4 million loan from Butler County to the Dynus Corp., a now-defunct fiber optics company. Rogers is a convicted felon, but the Constitution allows felons to serve as members of Congress.

Rogers addressed the scandal on her campaign website and said the criminal justice system has been weaponized to destroy political opponents.

"In 2011 Kay found herself a convicted felon as a result of lies, deceit and mischaracterization. Being backed into a corner, scared to death and without the financial resources to fight, she made the hardest decision of her life," she said.

Rogers lives in West Chester. She has an accounting degree from Xavier University and is a founding member and former president of the Lakota family YMCA.

How to vote

The primary election is March 19. To check your voter registration or polling location, visit VoteOhio.gov. Early voting began on Feb. 21.

