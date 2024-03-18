Meet the candidates running for Portage County District 19 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Scott Soik will face challenger Amberle Schwartz for the District 19 seat on the Portage County Board in the April 2 election.

Portage County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Age: 38

Residence: Town of Linwood

Occupation and education: Naturalist (environmental educator) for Boston School Forest in the Stevens Point Area School District; bachelor's degree in water resources from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Relevant experience: President of Wild Ones Central Wisconsin (2022-present) − since becoming president our membership has grown from about 60 to 114 members, leadership has grown from three to eight officers and from zero to seven board member, and we have distributed around 4,000 native perennial plants in both 2022 and 2023, and expect to distribute over 6,000 in 2024. I am also the founder of Portage County for Clean Water (2022-present), the small business owner of WiFlorish LLC (2019-2023), AmeriCorps farm-to-school community outreach coordinator for the Stevens Point YMCA (2017-2019) and native plant liaison and team lead for Farmshed Growing Collective (2018-present).

Campaign website/Facebook page: Amberle Schwartz for Portage County on Facebook

Age: 49

Residence: Town of Linwood

Occupation and education: I am employed as a field representative to our U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, and I am a small business owner. Upon graduation from Stevens Point Area Senior High, I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged.

Relevant experience: I have served on the town board of Linwood on and off since 2004 and am currently serving as the chairman of the town of Linwood. I have served on the County Board of Adjustment, Town Plan Commission, St. Paul Lutheran School Board and am the current County Board supervisor of District 19.

Campaign website/Facebook page: I have neither. It is much more constructive to have face-to-face or phone conversations with the people I serve. Please call me at 715-340-4975 anytime before 10 p.m.

Why are you running for office?

Schwartz: As the daughter of a veteran, I was raised to believe that my voice as an American is as important as everyone else’s. I have proven my capability of lifting people’s voices, which helps organizations reach greater potential. The residents of Portage County, my neighbors, have the right to be heard and treated with respect. The government works for us to make this a safe, healthy, and prosperous place for everyone to live. I plan to lift our local government up to a higher standard through greater government transparency, public access, and dignified communication between supervisors and residents.

Soik: I have been in public service almost continuously since graduating high school. This is a continuation of my dedication to my neighbors and my community.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues in the county, and how would you address them?

Schwartz: District 19 lacks adequate internet options. For most residents there is no hard-wired or fiber optic option at all, so satellite connections that are too slow or too expensive are the only choices available. I will seek state and federal funding and work with municipalities to address these needs. Large future solar projects are another concern. A development agreement for the largest project is being written to protect all parties involved, including the municipalities where the projects will be located. I will encourage the county to agree to the developers agreement only after the municipalities are completely satisfied with it.

Soik: My constituents have expressed concern about their personal property rights, the level of county services that they receive for the tax dollars they pay, and having accessibility to accurate information in a timely fashion regarding local issues and news items. Addressing these complex issues within the 100-word limit given would be absurd.

The future of the Portage County Justice Center and the need for a new jail has been discussed for decades. What would you like to see happen with a new jail, justice center and courthouse?

Schwartz: I recently met with our captain of corrections. It is clear that we need a new facility. I support a new jail with a modern layout, which will facilitate a safer and more humane environment for corrections officers and inmates alike. The right facility can improve employee retention and decrease recidivism for offenders, which benefits us all. I will research and think long term while planning this project so it surpasses the lifespan of the current structure, which was just built in 1990. These services belong in Stevens Point where the most people have the greatest access to them.

Soik: We need to stop discussing and spending money on studies that tell us what we already know. We need to do our job as elected officials and proceed with the most cost-effective solution that will last generations, so our children do not have to revisit this exact issue in just a few years.

In 2022, Portage County residents approved a referendum to build a new Portage County Health Care Center. Due to a variety of concerns and issues that has not yet happened. What would you like to see happen with the county-owned Health Care Center?

Schwartz: I support a chance for the voters to be heard in another referendum in November, but after that this issue needs to be resolved quickly. The Portage County Health Care Center is an asset to our community. I understand that prices have risen dramatically, but most folks I have spoken with support a new building anyway. Selling this facility to a private institution would almost certainly have negative consequences for the skilled nursing staff, the quality of care received by residents, and access for our aging population on Medicare and Medicaid.

Soik: Correction: in 2022 the voters approved to increase the tax burden up to $4.5 million a year for the next 20 years. Upon further review by financial professionals, the smaller, new health care center could not be built for that price. Per the referendum question guidelines it would be illegal for the county to exceed that amount. It was legally impossible to build a new health care center. I will always push the county to operate within its budget, just as all of our citizens must.

Clean drinking water is a top concern for many in the county. If elected, how would you work to ensure safe drinking water for all residents?

Schwartz: Every resident in District 19 uses groundwater as drinking water. Approximately one in five private wells in Portage County are contaminated by nitrate. We already have some resources to improve the situation, which our current county Land and Water Conservation Committee could use. As county supervisor, I will base my decisions on science and research. I will listen to the Groundwater Citizens Advisory Committee, which has representatives from every municipality in our county and has put together suggestions for improvement. I will support the farmer-led coalitions already working to teach other farmers to use practices more protective of groundwater.

Soik: As someone who was injured by unsafe drinking water while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, I have a personal connection with this issue. I am proud that District 19 has some of the cleanest water in the county, however, I am very sympathetic to those in other areas. While I have never received a complaint from one of my constituents that they do not have access to safe drinking water, I do encourage anyone who has a concern to contact the Portage County Planning and Zoning department for information on how to utilize our many free water resources.

