Meet the 70-Inch Booty Instagram Star - Update

Watch out J.Lo and Kim Kardashian, there’s new booty competition on social media! Raylynn is close to cracking half a million followers on Instagram, all because of her impressive backside.

After she began showing off her butt, which measures 70 inches, in her posts, her follower count began to skyrocket. She has now started to monetize her backside with a paid subscription service that gives fans access to even more photos.

“I wasn’t expecting this much, this fast,” she tells The Doctors. “My family wasn’t really excited at first because they didn’t see where I was going with it.”

Raylynn explains that most of her family also has a similar shape, with a small waist and stomach and a larger butt. “I gain weight from the waist down,” she shares. She goes on to say that she has endured plenty of ridicule for her shape and some have accused her of altering her photos.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon performed an informal examine of Raylynn and concluded that she has Lipedema, a chronic disorder of adipose tissue and lymphatic vessel dysfunction that leads to fatty tissue excess usually around in the hip region. Lipedema is most often seen in females. Dr. Ordon says the main way to treat it is with liposuction.

The Doctors offer Raylnn help in finding a doctor that might be able to help her manage her condition, something she’s excited about the prospect of. “It’s not a flaw I can hide… I can’t hide it. I have to accept it… it’s just finding the beauty within you flaw.” she says.

“Raylynn is a shining example of loving yourself and celebrating your life,” Dr. Stork adds. Check out more photos of Raylynn on Instagram!

Update:

In the end, Raylynn decided not to have liposuction and to keep embracing her unique curves.