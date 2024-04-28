Meet the 4 candidates in Republican primary for Oregon's 6th Congressional District

This is part of a series of stories on the candidates running in the May 21 primary election. Ballots will be mailed to voters May 1.

Four candidates are running in the Republican primary for Oregon’s 6th Congressional District which represents Polk and Yamhill counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties. The winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary between incumbent Andrea Salinas or Cody Reynolds.

David Burch is a Salem resident who ran for the Republican nomination for Oregon governor in 2022.

Mike Erickson is a businessman, who previously tried for the role, losing to Salinas in the 2022 general election. Erickson also ran in 2006 and 2008 for Oregon's 5th Congressional District.

Conrad J. Herold is a retired contractor.

David Russ is Mayor of Dundee.

The Statesman Journal asked the candidates the same questions about issues important to the district. Herold did not respond. The following is what the other candidates had to say.

Priorities for Oregon and the country

Burch said his priorities are the economy and curbing homelessness.

“I intend to help the people directly as I’m able,” he said.

Erickson said his priorities are to “secure the southern border, fight inflation so Oregonians have more money in their pockets and support law enforcement.”

Russ said his priorities are, “God, the Constitution and you.”

“I will not attempt to legislate God into the laws of our great nation, but God is the law that will guide my decision-making processes as I consider legislation crossing my desk in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

Dundee Mayor David Russ is running in the May 21 Republican primary for Oregon's 6th Congressional District.

Expanding access to affordable housing

Russ said the concept of “affordable housing” is vague.

The real answer, he said, is creating “a strong, stable economy and a good cultural work ethic.”

Burch said he would pass laws regulating prices that businesses such as insurance companies and landlords could charge.

"The state of Oregon is investing millions of dollars in affordable housing, but more needs to be done to build and invest in affordable housing by streamlining the permit process," Erickson said.

Permit processes generally are decided at the state or local level, beyond Congress' control.

Expanding access to quality, affordable health care

Erickson said he would work across party lines to look at factors escalating costs for patients.

“Here are some obvious strategies: Reduce administrative cost. Over a third of the cost for healthcare is spent on administrative expenses. More focus on preventative care, which means we need more doctors. We must also control the cost of prescription drugs,” Erickson said.

Burch said the answer to expand access to quality, affordable health care is getting families more employment and more opportunities for health care under employment.

Russ said the issue is complex.

“One of the biggest underlying implied falsehoods of this question is the claim that ‘healthcare is a human right.’ Make no mistake, no such right is outlined in our Constitution, Bill of Rights, the Bible, the Torah, nor any other religious text,” Russ said.

He said some things that could improve healthcare access are improving the economy, ending the federal minimum wage and minimizing administrative rules that hurt small businesses.

Changing reproductive health care laws

Erickson said reproductive health care is a state issue, rather than federal, one.

Burch said he would not take any action regarding reproductive health care laws.

“Oregon wonderfully chose to bake reproductive rights into their state constitution,” he said.

Russ said: “I would seek to ensure that anything called a “reproductive health care law” actually relates to the care and improvement of the health of the reproductive organs of any human directly affected by the law.”

Addressing immigration

Russ said that, among other things, the U.S. should put a moratorium on all legal immigration that is not for verifyable asylum, complete the border wall and stop all federal aid to any person who is not in the country legally.

Burch said he would suspend sanctuary cities in Oregon.

“Then we as a people can figure out how to reimplement immigrants in these cities so that we don’t have to pick between Oregonians, Americans or immigrants,” he said. “We can go back to being the land of opportunity.”

Erickson said: “We must close the border and we must get back to a legal process for entering our country and deport unlawful individuals who ignore laws that so many legal immigrants have followed.”

Mitigating the effects of climate change

“Climate change is a first world problem,” Burch said. “What we have on the books already works.”

Erickson said he would expand investment into research and development for projects such as carbon capture technology to spur innovation, and devote more resources to nuclear energy.

Russ said the biggest issue with climate change "is those who believe that it is an existential threat to the planet.”

“The climate has been changing since there was climate on planet earth and it will continue to do so with, or without, human interference,” he said.

Campaign fundraising

Between Jan. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, Erickson raised $120,201 and spent $25,765, leaving $97,976 cash on hand, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission data.

During the same time period, Russ raised $2,500 and spent $2,500, leaving a zero balance in his campaign account.

Neither Burch nor Herold had registered or filed a report with the FEC.

Tracy Loew covers education at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Four candidates vie in 6th District Republican primary