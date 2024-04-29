Meet the 3 Republican candidates in the May 21 primary for Oregon Secretary of State

Republicans Tim McCloud, Brent Barker and Dennis Linthicum are running in the May 21 primary election for Oregon Secretary of State.

Three Republicans are running in the May 21 primary election to for Oregon Secretary of State.

They are Brent Barker, a small business owner; Dennis Linthicum, a state senator representing Klamath County and portions of Deschutes and Jackson, and a former Klamath County Commissioner; and Tim McCloud, elections chair for the Oregon Republican Party and an analyst in business development and information systems.

The winner of the primary will advance to the November general election against the winner of the Democratic primary for Secretary of State, who is responsible for overseeing elections, performing state audits, and managing various records. The Secretary of State also serves on the three-member State Land Board with the governor and treasurer, and as chair of the Oregon Board of Sustainability and Environment.

The candidates state varying reasons for running for Secretary of State.

Barker said he decided to run after observing what he called the decay, litter and disregard for private and public property in Oregon the last 20 years.

Linthicum, who is barred from running in the legislature after missing more than 10 floor sessions during the 2023 session, says on his website that his candidacy represents a need for the state to push "beyond the status-quo mentality."

McCloud said he identified with the hardships of people across the state and wanted to lead the office to improve it and advocate for constituents.

LaVonne Griffin-Valade has been the Secretary of State since June 2023 when Shemia Fagan resigned after it was revealed she had accepted a $10,000-a-month consulting contract with cannabis company La Mota at the same time her office was auditing the marijuana industry. Ethical and criminal investigations are ongoing.

The Statesman Journal asked the candidates the same questions. These are their responses.

Brent Barker is a candidate in the Republican primary for Oregon Secretary of State.

Why they’re the best candidate for Secretary of State?

Barker said the "why" starts with why he is running and said his education and experience "are commensurate" with the position.

He referred to his volunteer work with Homes of Hope, World Vision and in soup kitchens and to his time in the White House Executive Office of the President in the Office of Advance during Donald Trump's administration.

“I believe high integrity, honesty, empathy, following the rules, acknowledging conflicts of interest where they are – are just part of the larger responsibilities at the Oregon Secretary of States Office," he said. "I will be a voice for all voters and bring transparency to the Oregon government. Our campaign does not sing to the choir.”

Linthicum said he has the best "outside-the-box" thinking skills. Those skills, he said, were acquired from his background as a trained economist and a former senior vice president of management information systems, a former Oregon Construction Contractor Board license holder, and a current rancher "deeply engaged in land management and sustainability issues."

“I will bring a wealth of technical and managerial expertise to the table to address issues at the Secretary of State’s office.”

Dennis Linthicum is running in the Republican primary for Oregon Secretary of State.

McCloud said he is the best candidate because he has no ties to foreign or special interests meaning he can operate without bias and conflicts of interest.

“I am prepared to lead the Secretary of State’s office while advocating for, and listening to the needs of local constituencies before foreign and special interests,” he said.

McCloud said he has career experience in the governmental, nonprofit and business sectors and an education background in Small City Management and Public Administration. He’s also chaired and been a member of several government commissions and committees. McCloud also listed work with managing staff and facilities for Oregon’s most vulnerable populations such as foster youth, youth and adults experiencing homelessness, and youth in court systems.

Tim McCloud is running in the Republican primary for Oregon Secretary of State.

What, if anything, do you believe needs to be done to ensure integrity in the office of the Secretary of State?

Linthicum said he would resolve "information censorship issues" with his "leadership style."

"In turn, when election office employees feel their honest efforts are truly valued then they work with increased diligence, pride, and dedication while nobly fulfilling their obligations to the public,” he said.

Linthicum said he would terminate an AI contract and form an open coalition of non-partisan policies.

McCloud said he would restore public trust in the elections system that “works for everyone, not just the traditional beneficiaries’ of major party politics.”

He said functional improvements that need to be made to the office include updates to the complaints process, enhancing the functionality of important web features, and changing a “culture of perceived ‘antagonism’ by the office” into a collaborative one with the public.

“I can and will ensure that the Oregon public is a central stakeholder and partner in our election systems,” McCloud said.

Barker said the Secretary of State is essentially "Oregon’s ambassador of goodwill."

“This is a position that demands neutrality, honesty, diplomacy, dispute resolution,” he said.

Barker said the Secretary of State should set a standard of following the rules. “When your values are clear, decision-making is simplified,” he said.

What would be your first, second and third priorities after becoming Secretary of State and why?

McCloud said he would stop election fraud in its tracks and make the elections process stronger than they have ever been.”

He said he would implement enhanced security measures in every county, including live-streaming election counts, a full audit of the Oregon voter rolls, and secondary hand counts before certification. McCloud said county sheriff's offices also might be used in coordination to “ensure the safety of voting infrastructure, ballots and personnel.”

McCloud said he also would also conclude the use of “AI surveillance programs.”

Barker said he would promote and build fair access to elections.

“Our goal is to provide transparency and bring the voters' voice back to Oregon Government,” he said.

Barker said his “Oregon’s Organic Voting Measure” plan includes implementing a statewide holiday for all elections, a tax credit to employers that provide half and full-day paid holidays to employees for elections, in-person voting that would require valid government-issued ID, resetting voter registration rolls to zero in lieu of “costly” audits, and requiring “equal observers” of major parties at all voting stations.

Linthicum said his first goal would be creating transparency around election data.

“Republican and non-affiliated voters feel disenfranchised because of the office's unwillingness to share data or investigate allegations of fraudulent behavior,” Linthicum said.

He referenced the use of an “AI vendor” to track and trace misinformation, disinformation and mal-information as evidence of the office’s disenfranchisement of some voters.

The Secretary of State will be tasked with rulemaking and implementation of new campaign finance limits. What steps will you take to ensure effective roll out and transparency?

Barker said the current ORESTAR reporting system provides significant support and that unreported cash contributions would require penalties and enforcement with adequate warnings before any disciplinary action.

"Campaign finance reform can’t happen soon enough," Barker said.

Linthicum said it will take a team of "like-minded" and "dedicated" employees to execute the extensive requirements on the data collection and management side of the new system.

"These deliverables align perfectly with my skill set as a team builder and motivator and I look forward to implementing this project," he said.

McCloud said challenges to new campaign limits may arise and that it would be important to address any potential existing legal challenges with the framework and potential impacts of such legislation.

"This aside, I will conduct the necessary legislative analysis and review," McCloud said.

He said implementation may include establishing required orders for any expected software changes as well as working with department and division leaders to establish new rules for affected departments and also communicating these updates to the public.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Three Repubicans in primary for Oregon Secretary of State