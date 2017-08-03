Meet the 2017 Winners of Redbook's Real Women Style Awards!

From Redbook

These women have jobs, kids, a ton on their plates (Beth is even six months pregnant!), and they also have a whopping amount of smart advice on how to look fantastic despite a busy schedule. Let them show you why getting dressed can actually be the easiest and most fun part of your day, no matter what insanity comes your way.

Introducing Redbook's 2017 Real Women Style Awards winners! ✨ These women have jobs, kids, and a ton on their plates, but still have AMAZING style - let them show you their best tips: http://www.redbookmag.com/RWSA2017

A love of fashion has helped Grace get through her toughest times. When she was 19 and dealing with anxiety brought on by an abusive relationship, her counselor said taking up a hobby could help her cope. "I sketched clothing designs during my free time in nursing school. It calmed my nerves," she says. Eventually, she left school to pursue her passion and became a personal stylist: "I still get to help women feel great, minus the hospital scrubs!"

Blazer, TRUE TRADITION, apresboutique.com. New vintage t-shirt, J. CREW, $33, jcrew.com. Bracelet, & OTHER STORIES, $39, stories.com/us. Skirt, BAGATELLE, $149, bagatelle.city.com. Meg heels, STEVE MADDEN, $110, stevemadden.com.

"I'm around 5-foot-1, so I look for pieces with long vertical lines, like stripes of exposed zippers, to make me seem taller."

STATEMENT FLATS "I go for dark or neutral ones with embellishments that can be paired with anything."

A CASUAL-GLAM MIX "I'll layer fishnet tights under distressed denim or a lacy camisole under a utility jacket to add a touch of sexiness."

MOODY FLORALS "Large blossoms make me happy, and they're more wearable when mixed with black."

FULL WAVES "Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray gives my at hair volume and doubles as a dry shampoo."

Dress (available August 28), DRESSBAR FOR DRESSBARN, $49, dressbarn.com. Shoes, ALDO, $80, aldoshoes.com. Jeans, OLD NAVY, $40, oldnavy .com. Dry Texturizing Spray, ORIBE, $46, oribe.com. Utility trench coat, $98, gap.com.

Follow Grace on Instagram at @MyStyleandGrace.

The high school science teacher chalks up her love of standout details to her Nigerian culture: "Our traditional clothes have special accents that make them feel opulent." So though the mom of a 10-year-old son prefers classic garments, she sneaks a fun element, like metallic oxfords or tassel earrings, into each outfit. "I realized I don't own a single pair of basic black flats, probably because I always need a little flair," she says.

Drop earrings, LIZ CLAIBORNE, $24, jcpenney.com. Gingham top, ASHLEY STEWART, $40, ashleystewart.com. Jeans (available September 1), CURVE APPEAL, $58-$68, beallsflorida.com. Laminate heel, AEROSOLES, $89, aerosoles.com.

"Look at women with your exact body type or complexion. The daring trends that work for them will be gorgeous on you, too."

RUFFLES "They add some drama to a casual look. A slogan tee with a ouncy skirt is a combo I love."

ANYTHING FUCHSIA "This color is eye-catching, like red, but not as many people wear it. I pair it with neutrals, blue, and orange."

COOL CLUTCHES "They're instant out t-makers that don't need to be ashy. Just pick one in a luxe texture, like suede or snakeskin."

A POP OF BLUSH "I used to think blush didn't do anything for me, but MAC's Raizin gives my face dimension."

View photos

Powder blush in Raizin, MAC COSMETICS, $23, maccosmetics.com. Pinstripe ruffle wrap skirt, ELOQUII, $115, eloquii.com. Hadley Oxford shoes, VIONIC, $140, vionicshoes.com. Asymmetrical hem crepe top, REBEL WILSON X ANGELS, $79, nordstrom.com.

Follow ChiChi on Instagram at @SuppleChic.

Rebecca Wattenschaidt, 35, York, PA

View photos Photo credit: Jeff Lipsky More

People regularly come to Rebecca for style advice: First it was friends, and now it's customers of her clothing boutique, Elizabeth & West Fashion House. "My top tip is that if what you're wearingfits and is styled right, the number on the label doesn't matter," she says. She didn't always heed those words herself, but the self-assurance she's tried to instill in her two girls, ages 5 and 9, has rubbed off: "I'm the largest size I've ever been, but I've never been more confident."

Amelia sparkle necklace, STELLA AND DOT, $129, stelladot.com. Dress, ASOS $35, asos.com. Madelyn3 heel, KENDALL + KYLIE, $125, lulus.com.

"Don't limit yourself because of your shape. I love horizontal stripes - I wore them when I was a size 2 and still do at size 12."

COZY STAPLES "My quick-cute outfit is a boyfriend cardigan and American Eagle high-rise jeggings."

GRAB-'N'-GO ACCESSORIES "On lazy days, I stack bangles or throw on a floppy hat to make my outfit feel more planned out."

UPDATED CLASSICS "A woman can never own too many wrap dresses. I like to buy ones that have a modern twist, like ruffles or a cool pattern."

MATTE LIPS "I keep Maybelline's Vivid lipstick in Thrill in my bag, one in the car, and another in the shop. That's how much of a go-to it is."

View photos

Skinny wave mixed metal bangle set, AV MAX, $63, avmaxnyc.com. Denim hi-rise jegging, AMERICAN EAGLE, $40, ae.com. Cardigan, LANDS' END, $49, $59, landsend.com (available August 26). Hat, T.J. MAXX, $20, tjmaxx.tjx.com. Whimsy wrap dress, KIYONNA, $88, kiyonna.com. Color Sensational vivid matte liquid, MAYBELLINE NEW YORK, $8, ulta.com.

Follow Rebecca on Instagram at @MommyInHeels.

Beth Chappo, 38, Indianapolis

View photos Photo credit: Jeff Lipsky More

When this mom was in her 20s and pregnant with her two daughters, she gave up her signature girly- tomboy look and stuck to looser clothes. "I wasn't as comfortable with my curves back then," says the medical sales rep turned blogger. But now, in her late 30s, she proudly wears pieces that show o her baby bump- she's having her third child, a boy, in October! "A pregnant body is a beautiful thing, so I'm embracing it."

Earrings, & OTHER STORIES, $29, stories.com/us. Embroidered anorak jacket, CHICO'S, $149, chicos.com. Gingham lace-up dress, EXPRESS, $70, express.com. Mauve bow one band sandal, QUPID, $39, qupid .com.

"When done in an unexpected shape or color palette, a print you thought was too casual, like plaid or gingham, can be sophisticated."

LUXE SNEAKERS "The texture of my ponyhair high-tops feels dressier than that of your average sneaks, but they still have a sporty vibe.

COLORFUL EARRINGS "They give a feminine pop to my short hairstyle. And nobody can tell if they're cheap, which means you can afford to get tons of different ones."

A TAILORED BLAZER "It easily adapts to your style. Edgy? Add a rocker tee. Girly? Add brooches."

TWO-IN-ONE BEAUTY "I have at least 20 EOS lip balms. I use them on my cheeks too, for a little dewy glow."

View photos

Active Protection Lip Balm in Fresh Grapefruit, EOS, $4, target.com. Sneakers, CONVERSE, $125, converse .com. Daisy jacquard Newbury blazer, ANN TAYLOR, $159, anntaylor.com. Cabochon & Seed-Bead tassel earrings, TALBOTS, $40, talbots.com. Dress, TWO BY VINCE CAMUTO, $99, vincecamuto.com.

Follow Beth on Instagram at @SeersuckerAndSaddles.

Kelly Williams, 34, Bronx, NY

View photos Photo credit: Jeff Lipsky More

Marketing manager and business owner Kelly uses style to command respect. In lieu of expected work pieces, she opts for vibrant colors, mixed prints, and statement-making headwraps (which she designs with her husband and sells online). "I love walking into a room knowing no one else will have my look," says the mom of a 7-year-old son. Still, she's quick to note that attention is nice, but not the biggest benefit of a great outfit: "As moms we put all the focus on our kids. Dedicating a little time to getting myself beautiful makes me feel good."

Goodie headwrap, WRAP QUEEN, $24, wrapqueen.com. Circlet earrings, STERLING FOREVER, $46, sterlingforever.com. Havana cropped sweater, GUESS, $59, guess.com. Pants, BODEN USA, $150, bodenusa.com. Tai opal stackers ring, CAMEO NOUVEAU, $80, cameonouveau.com.

"People always ask if I take a lot of time to get dressed. Nope, because I shop for pieces that are easy to mix and match."

BOLD TOP LAYERS "I'm into kimonos now. I wear one in place of a blazer."

HIGH-WAISTED BOTTOMS "Whether it's a skirt or pants, I feel like a boss babe in them. They make my legs look longer and give me a little more curve."

GOLD DETAILS "I love big gold buttons and chunky gold necklaces. I think it stands out more than silver."

FULL LASHES "I never leave home without wearing mascara. L'Oréal's Telescopic really wakes up my eyes."

View photos

Telescopic Lengthening & Lash by Lash Separating Mascara, L'ORÉAL PARIS, $9, ulta.com. Pants, GABRIELLE UNION AT NEW YORK AND COMPANY, $70, nyandcompany.com. Drama printed kimono, CHICO'S, $139,chicos.com. Azra statement necklace, BAUBLEBAR, $68, baublebar.com. Knit wrap midi skirt, WHITE HOUSE BLACK MARKET, $79, whbm.com.

Follow Kelly on Instagram at @IslandChic77.

Camille Carter, 29, Los Angeles

View photos Photo credit: Jeff Lipsky More

Camille, who considers herself a minimalist, prefers to make little, pointed statements. "If you have a great cross-body bag or studded bootie, everything else can be subtle," says the e-commerce manager. And although she likes solid and neutral clothes that make getting dressed in the morning a breeze, every once in a while she lets her edgy side show: "I love things with a rock 'n' roll vibe that's not over the top. So these jeans are ideal - they're polished in the front, party down the side!"

Rettangolo necklace, ROBERTA CHIARELLA, $34, robertachiarella.com. Oversized denim shirt, AMERICAN EAGLE, $50, ae.com. Bracelet, R.J. GRAZIANO, $38, rjgraziano.com. Embroidered pants, SCOTCH & SODA, $148, scotch-soda.com. Avasinis heel, CALL IT SPRING, $50, callitspring.com.

"I'm into the undone look. Tops that are a little drapey and hit me mid-hip are best for a chic half-tuck that isn't bulky."

DAINTY RINGS "There are no rules with these. You can mix and match metals or stack as many as you want."

BRIGHT LIPSTICK "I wear a red lip at night because it makes me feel daring. Nars Jungle Red is the perfect color."

DRAMATIC SUNGLASSES "Not only do they spruce up an out t, but I can hide behind them if I don't have time to put makeup on before going out."

A SLIGHTLY OVERSIZE TEE "Unlike a fitted tee, I don't have to pull at it or worry about sucking anything in."

View photos

Jungle Red lipstick, NARS, $28, sephora.com. Rings, PANDORA, (from top) $65, $55, $50, $70, pandora.net. Love sunglasses, COASTAL, $85, coastal.com. Carson mini saddle bag, VERA BRADLEY, $198, verabradley.com. Shirt, GRANA, $19, grana.com. Elis cowboy boots, FERGIE FOOTWEAR, $130, fergieshoes.com.

Follow Camille on Instagram at @CharmedByCamille.

You Might Also Like