Medical plane crashes in North Carolina, injuring pilot and doctor on board

A small medical plane crashed at a North Carolina airport on Wednesday, injuring the pilot and a doctor on board.

The aircraft came to a complete stop in grass after crashing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) at around 10:10 a.m. ET. The doctor and the pilot were taken to a separate hospitals, according to UNC Health.

The general aviation aircraft was arriving at the airport from Wilmington, North Carolina, the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop, halting planes from departing from the airport and diverting arriving flights to other airports. The stoppage was lifted around 11:30 a.m.

The aircraft was a single-engine Socata TBM-700, according to the FAA registry.

Physician identified as Dr. Paul Chelminski

The physician on the plane has been identified as Dr. Paul Chelminski, who is in internal medicine at UNC Health. He was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and has since been released, UNC Health news director Alan M. Wolf said.

Chelminski, a professor of medicine and pharmacy, was returning from Wilmington after giving a lecture at the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The pilot, identified as Art Johnson, was taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham and was in fair condition, Wolf added.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the accident.

