Medical license revoked from NJ cardiologist due to 'gross malpractice, sexual misconduct'

Following a nine-year suspension, a North Jersey cardiologist's medical license has been permanently revoked after he allegedly "fondled and groped six female patients under the guise of performing medical treatments while alone with them in an exam room during office visits," according to a press release from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

John Strobeck, who maintained practices in Fair Lawn and Hawthorne, has not practiced medicine since he was temporarily suspended by the State Board of Medical Examiners in 2015. This suspension was put in place pending the resolution of criminal charges in Strobeck's alleged engagement in gross malpractice, professional misconduct, and sexual misconduct on numerous occasions by "fondling and groping the breasts and genitalia of patients ... without legitimate medical justification and for his own sexual gratification."

The patients ranged in age from 51 to 80 and the incidents took place between 2008 and 2014, according to the press release.

John Strobeck during his trial.

On Feb. 10, 2015, Strobeck was indicted by a state grand jury in Passaic County and charged with criminal sexual conduct. These charges led the state to obtain temporary suspension of Strobeck's medical license.

On Jan. 16, Strobeck resolved his criminal matter by entering into a pretrial intervention program.

Since the beginning of April, he has resolved the state's allegations of malpractice and professional misconduct by consenting to the permanent revocation of this license.

On April 8, the State Board of Medical Examiners filed a final consent order that bars Strobeck from:

Practicing medicine and surgery in New Jersey

Seeking a medical license in New Jersey at any future time

Charging, receiving or sharing in any fee for professional services rendered by others in this state

Managing, overseeing, supervising or influencing the practice of medicine or the provision of health care activities in New Jersey

Testifying as an expert witness or serving as an expert consultant

He must divest from any current and future financial interest in, or benefit derived from the practice of medicine in New Jersey

"Doctors who sexually exploit patients behind the closed door of an exam room are a danger to the public and a disgrace to their profession," stated Attorney General Matthew Platkin. "We will continue to investigate and root out sexual misconduct by medical practitioners to protect patients and maintain the integrity of New Jersey's health care profession."

Any patients who believe that they have been treated by a licensed health care provider in an inappropriate manner can file an online complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting njconsumeraffairs.gov/sexual-misconduct-complaint or calling 1-800-242-5846 (toll free within New Jersey) or 973-504-6200.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey cardiologist has medical license revoked