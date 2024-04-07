‘It’s unfortunate’: Gun brought into church by teen accidentally fires, hits other teen

A person is fighting for their life after being shot near a west Charlotte church on Sunday afternoon.

MEDIC says the shooting happened just before 12:45 p.m. on Nobles Avenue off West Boulevard at the Greater Hedges and High Evangelical Church.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not provided any information about what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

At the scene, Channel 9 photographer Theo Bowie saw multiple CMPD cars lining both sides of the road.

Members of the church told veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, that a 15-year-old brought a gun in and it accidentally fired hitting a 17-year-old girl in the leg; she is expected to be alright.

Kylon Burris, a youth pastor at the church, told Counts it was his relative who was hit.

“It’s unfortunate it’s a situation that wasn’t supposed to happen, my niece, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg by one of the other youth here they brought a firearm with them today, it shouldn’t have happened were gonna take this situation and grow from it,” he said.

Police did take that 15-year-old away but it’s unclear whether or not they arrested him or just brought him in for questioning.

Details are limited at this time.

