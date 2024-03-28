Mecklenburg County sheriff investigates death of inmate

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 42-year-old inmate Renny Mobley, who was housed in the detention facility on East Fourth Street in Uptown.

A detention officer called a medical emergency at about 4:56 a.m. Wednesday where Mobley was found unresponsive in his assigned housing unit.

They tried lifesaving techniques, which continued when emergency medical personnel arrived.

The Charlotte Fire Department got there at about 5:12 a.m. followed by MEDIC at 5:19 a.m., the sheriff said.

Paramedics took Mobley to Atrium Health Main where he was pronounced deceased at 5:18 a.m.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the news of the passing of Mr. Mobley, a resident within our facility,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden in a news release. “This loss is a somber reminder of the fragility of life. We recognize that Mr. Mobley had loved ones outside these walls, and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May they find comfort and strength in the memories they hold dear.”

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an in-custody death investigation as the medical examiner determines the cause of death, the sheriff said.

