Mecklenburg County commissioner-elect charged with DWI in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A candidate who voters chose during this year’s 2024 Primary Election for Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners has been arrested.

Commissioner-Elect Yvette Townsend-Ingram, 52, was charged with driving while impaired and open container after consuming alcohol Wednesday, May 1, in Gaston County, records show.

A police report shows that the incident occurred at Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park in Belmont.

Townsend-Ingram is one of several candidates who secured more than 50,000 votes during this year’s Primary Election, knocking out Pat Cotham, a Democrat who had been on the county’s Board of Commissioners since 2012.

Townsend-Ingram was taken into custody by the Belmont Police Department and released around 2 a.m. Thursday, May 2, with a written promise to appear in court.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

