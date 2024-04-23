Mecklenburg board again denies effort to disqualify NC Senate candidate over residency

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections voted unanimously Tuesday to dismiss an election protest from the second-place finisher in a Charlotte N.C. Senate primary.

The board ruled Democrat Lucille Puckett failed to present enough evidence to prove fellow Democrat Caleb Theodros didn’t meet residency requirements. Theodros presented “substantial” evidence refuting Puckett’s claims, the board ruled.

Puckett filed her protest with the county in March, alleging Theodros did not properly establish residency in the district, which stretches from west Charlotte to Plaza Midwood. The challenge called for Theodros to be disqualified as a candidate and removed from contention for the seat.

The county board initially declined to give Puckett a hearing last month, but the State Board of Elections overturned that decision, saying she had enough probable cause.

Theodros said Tuesday he’s ready to put the protest behind him and “glad to see the support that we got in the district.”

Puckett told the board she plans to appeal the new ruling to the State Board of Elections.

Theodros got the most votes among four candidates on Election Day, with 42.9% of ballots cast. Puckett was in second with 31.2%. Kendrick Cunningham and Robert Bruns followed, with 16.5% and 9.4%, respectively. No Republicans or third-party candidates filed to run in the district. So, the Democratic primary winner will head to Raleigh.

The district is currently represented by Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus, but she opted to run for state insurance commissioner rather than another term in the legislature after she was drawn out by redistricting.

Puckett questions Theodros’ residency

Puckett’s protest alleged Theodros didn’t live in the district long enough to meet the residency requirement. State statute says candidates for the North Carolina Senate must be a citizen of the state for at least two years and live in the district for at least one year prior to the general election.

Puckett cited reporting from The Charlotte Observer’s news partner WSOC-TV, which said Theodros didn’t update his voter registration to an address in District 41 until late November. He previously was registered in Senate District 40, in northeast Charlotte, and told WSOC-TV he moved to his current residence in District 41 in July 2023.

As proof of her claim, Puckett referenced a June 2023 Duke Energy bill for his District 41 address registered to someone other than Theodros. It’s unclear how she obtained the bill or what it shows.

Lucille Puckett is running for Charlotte Mayor in 2022. Provided by Lucille Puckett

During the state board’s hearing, she also claimed she mailed a certified letter to Theodros at an address outside the district and that it was signed for. Theodros responded by saying “I don’t know what that’s about” but added that the address Puckett said she mailed the letter to is similar to his parents’ address.

Theodros has said repeatedly he moved to his current address in the correct district before the deadline and just didn’t update his voter registration immediately upon relocating.

The county board voted unanimously at their election canvass March 15 to dismiss the protest and not grant Puckett a hearing. It was a decision Puckett called “bull crap” and vowed to appeal to the state board.

At an April 11 state meeting, most board members agreed the decision on Theodros’ eligibility for office should come down to evidence, and that it’s the county board’s responsibility to hold evidentiary hearings.

Caleb Theodros is a Democratic candidate for District 3 member of the Charlotte City Council. The primary is on September 10, 2019. The general election is November 5, 2019. Caleb Theodros

Who are Caleb Theodros and Lucille Puckett?

Theodros is the former chair of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and a past candidate for Charlotte City Council District 3. On election night, he called his apparent win “a profound honor” and said he would focus on issues such as mental health, economic development and women’s rights in the legislature.

Puckett is a previous candidate for Charlotte mayor and the state legislature. She also has leadership experience with the Charlotte Housing Authority Board and NAACP, among other civic groups. Puckett said in her Observer candidate survey she would prioritize addressing gun violence, low-income housing and economic mobility if elected.

