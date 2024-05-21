Meck County commissioner-elect arrested for DWI, records show

TechCrunch

The U.K.'s data protection watchdog has closed an almost year-long investigation of Snap's AI chatbot, My AI -- saying it's satisfied the social media firm has addressed concerns about risks to children's privacy. At the same time, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) issued a general warning to industry to be proactive about assessing risks to people's rights before bringing generative AI tools to market. GenAI refers to a flavor of AI that often foregrounds content creation.