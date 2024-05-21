Meck County commissioner-elect arrested for DWI, records show

WSOCTV.com News Staff

A newly-elected Mecklenburg County commissioner was arrested for driving while impaired, records show.

Commissioner-Elect Yvette Townsend-Ingram was arrested on May 1 in Gaston County.

It’s not clear what led up to her arrest.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reached out to her for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

