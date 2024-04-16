‘Meant to terrorize’: Suspect sought for Davis hate crime after Israeli flags sliced, stolen

A suspect who wielded a large knife to cut at least two Israeli flags before stealing them from doorsteps in east Davis, which police believe may have been a hate crime meant to “terrorize” residents, is being sought after the incident was captured on video.

Officers from the Davis Police Department said a man armed with a large knife walked up to a home on Friday in the 1500 block of Claremont Drive and sliced through the fabric. The suspect is also accused of taking the flag, police said.

Lt. Dan Beckwith, a spokesman for the department, said investigators obtained footage of the vandal on home surveillance and have only one suspect they are looking for.

Another act of vandalism — which the Davis police are also investigating as a hate crime — happened at a home not far from the first incident, in the 1100 block of L Street, on the same day. The area is right across from Oliver Wendell Homes Junior High School.

A suspect also cut through the flag and stole it, Beckwith said. Officers found a portion of the flag nearby, he said.

“Both incidents are being investigated as hate crimes because it is believed the crimes were meant to terrorize the residents of these homes because of actual or perceived religious beliefs,” police said in a social media post.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or email policeweb@cityofdavis.org.

Residents living near Pole Line Road, Chestnut Park and L Street were also asked to see if they have surveillance video of the incidents.