MDOT unveils detailed plan for M-72/M-22 rebuild

Apr. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — One year from now, construction crews will begin work on the next major roadway project in this area — a complete rebuild of the 2.2-mile stretch called the "M-72/M-22 corridor" along West Grand Traverse Bay.

Nearly 100 local residents and business owners gathered at the Elmwood Township Hall on Thursday afternoon to quiz MDOT officials about the project, which will run from Division Street in Traverse City north to just north of Cherry Bend Road in Elmwood Township.

Engineers and planners from Rowe Professional Services were also on hand to explain details of the planning process, which is expected to be finalized by September.

Area resident Bob Gregory works with cherry growers in Leelanau County and fruit processors in other communities. He came to the meeting to find out how the project might impact shipments during the harvest season.

"We send 15-20 semis full of local fruit through that M-72 intersection every day during July and early August," he said. "Some of it goes to Kewadin and some down to Hart, Michigan. I want to know how this thing is going to impact those shipments."

Kathy Hank of the Leland area has spent 21 years driving to Traverse City six days a week for her area rug business. She's concerned about the possibility of greater traffic volumes on Bay Street, as well as the impact the project may have on the character of Traverse City itself.

"People move here from all over the country because of the poetic appeal of this area," she said. "I'm worried that we might lose that charm if we are just following the development model so many other places use."

During the 2025 rebuild project, MDOT plans to maintain two-way traffic flow instead of using flag signals that often cause massive back-ups. To achieve that, work crews will temporarily widen the roadway.

Construction is expected to begin in April 2025 and continue until late October or so, officials said. The total estimated cost, including ancillary features, is about $24.6 million.

Because the artery is so important to local residents and business owners, the rebuild plan incorporates several innovative solutions building on months of input from the community.

For example, a stormwater management system will be installed beneath a new roundabout at the intersection of M-72 and East Grandview Parkway. That system is designed to remove solids from stormwater runoff before the water is funneled into the bay.

Also at that intersection, a new two-lane roundabout will replace the existing traffic lights and provide a direct connection to Bay Street using a unique geographic design that eliminates the awkward connection currently in place.

"Safety, better traffic flow, environmental protection and multi-modal transportation are four key elements of the plan," said Rowe Project Manager Cheryl Gregory. "We've incorporated dozens of specific recommendations from our public meetings."

The latest plan includes several new pedestrian crossings with improved lighting and "hybrid signaling systems" that enable walkers and cyclists to traverse the roadway more safely.

In the same vein, the plan calls for an all-new pathway for walkers and non-motorized vehicles on the bay side of M-22 that will stretch north, eventually connecting to a proposed trail along Cherry Bend Road that Elmwood Township officials are working toward.

Connecting that trail to the TART trail network and the Leelanau Trail is a key priority, Gregory said: "We're all about trails and trails and trails."

Sidewalks on the west side of the roadway will provide additional options, she said. And curbs will help direct traffic away from pedestrians.

About $2 million of the funding for the project comes from the state's Transportation Alternatives Program, a competitive grant program that uses federal money to enhance intermodel travel and provide safe alternatives to motorized travel.

"We know how much people here love to bike and hike," said MDOT Engineer Lucas Porath. "We also know that many folks depend on transit buses to get around. That's why we've been working with BATA to design in recessed bus stops along the route."

The existing M-22 roadway in Elmwood Township was originally built in the 1950s, Porath said, and it is "beyond its lifespan." In the past 70 years, traffic volumes and business development along the route have increased dramatically, he added.

MDOT officials are working with local property owners to engineer safe connections between existing driveways and the new road surface. In some cases, that may be as simple as grading. In other cases, adjacent driveways may be combined or redirected for safety.

Tom Casey and Sandy Jablonski recently moved to the area from Silver Spring, Maryland. They attended Thursday's meeting to find out how the project might impact certain neighborhoods.

"We are renting right now, but we hope to buy a home in the near future," Casey said. "We figure it's important to know what's going on. I really appreciate all the careful planning that's going into this project."

MDOT officials will meet with members of the Traverse City commission next week, as well as key city staffers, to discuss the latest plan in depth.

To help the public learn more about the M-72/M-22 rebuild project, MDOT has created a dedicated website complete with maps, engineering details and answers to frequently asked questions.

Visit: https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/projects-studies/m-route-construction/m72-m22-rebuilding-project-grand-traverse-county