MDOT, police increase enforcement amid spike in work zone crashes

Michigan State Police Sergeant Andrew Woldorf targets drivers in the construction zone near Hebron Townhall Road on I-75 on May 14.

CHEBOYGAN — With the early onset of road construction season, the Michigan Department of Transportation has already recorded several crashes in work zones.

A common cause for vehicle crashes in construction areas is due to speeding, MDOT officials said. Offenders caught speeding in construction zones face doubled fines and additional points on their driving records.

The Michigan State Police are working together with MDOT to enforce work zone speed limits more stringently and bring awareness to the dangers of speeding in these areas.

“We are seeing a number of motorists speeding through these construction areas and it’s unsafe for the motorists and for the workers that have to work under these conditions every day,” said MSP Sgt. Ashley Miller.

A reduced speed limit posted in a road construction zone on I-75. Offenders caught speeding in construction zones face doubled fines and additional points on their driving records.

MDOT invited reporters to see the issue for themselves on May 14 at a construction site along I-75 in Cheboygan County. Numerous vehicles were noted for exceeding the 60 mph speed limit, with some reaching up to 75 mph as a trooper monitored traffic speeds.

"Speeding is a common behavior we're observing and it's a significant contributor to accidents," said James Lake, MDOT North Region Communications Specialist.

Lake added that speeding is especially dangerous for the construction personnel who are working on site.

“This is their work place," he said. "Everyday they come out here they are working in close proximity to traffic and they hope they make it home safe every night."

Vehicles traveling southbound on I-75 near Hebron Townhall Road in Cheboygan County must slow down along the four and a half miles of construction. This is one of 12 work zones in Northern Lower Michigan this season.

As summer travel ramps up, Sgt. Miller advised drivers to anticipate construction, plan routes accordingly and slow down to ensure worker safety.

“When you are planning your vacations this summer or your weekend getaways just know that there is going to be construction and plan accordingly. Slow down and give these workers some space to do their job,” she said.

A motorist is clocked by Michigan State Police going 69 mph in a 60 mph construction zone on I-75 on May 14.

Brad Swanson, MDOT Construction Engineer overseeing projects in the region, stressed the human cost of non-compliance.

“People's lives are at stake. That is really what it comes down to. We hear every year about road workers that are killed or injured in work zone crashes,” Swanson said.

Construction zones can be confusing, with heavy equipment, changes to traffic lanes, orange barrels and barrier walls providing distractions to drivers, according to Swanson.

“If people aren’t paying attention and driving at the reduced speed limits, then everyone is in danger,” he warned.

In 2023, preliminary work zone crash statistics in Michigan show there were:

7,237 work zone crashes

17 fatal work zone crashes

20 work zone fatalities (two were road workers)

1,896 work zone injuries

108 involved serious injuries

For more information, visit michigan.gov/mdot/travel/safety.

