MCSO teams up with HSI to combat child exploitation

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Several investigators with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office received official credentials from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in an attempt to make fighting child exploitation and human trafficking easier in Mesa County.

The local HSI’s Resident Agent In Charge, Leonard Haran, presented the credentials to MCSO investigators on Wednesday with the intent of creating a task force aimed at fighting child exploitation and human trafficking.

The partnership will allow MCSO investigators to thoroughly investigate these crimes that take place all over the country without being blocked by jurisdictional barriers.

