McMaster endorses Timmons in 4th District fight

Gov. Henry McMaster weighed in Wednesday to the 4th District GOP battle, as he endorsed U.S. Rep. William Timmons in his fight to ward off a challenge from state Rep. Adam Morgan.

U.S. Rep. William Timmons, a Republican from South Carolina, speaks at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Sept. 30, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (File/Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

Also endorsing Timmons is Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who — unlike the governor — can actually vote in the primary that pits the three-term incumbent against the leader of the Statehouse’s hardline Freedom Caucus. (Evette lives in Travelers Rest.)

“William is a great conservative ally to our fight against the Biden administration’s efforts to impose their radical socialist agenda on the people of South Carolina,” McMaster said in a statement.

The governor did not mention Morgan in the statement.

The 4th District, which covers most of Greenville and Spartanburg counties, has already received national attention.

Timmons already boasts the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who won the district in February’s presidential primary with 60% of the vote over former Gov. Nikki Haley. His other backers include U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Morgan has the backing of U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman from the adjacent 5th District. A member of the uber-conservative Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House, the Rock Hill Republican helped launch the Statehouse affiliate in 2022.

Morgan’s other backers include U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a controversial figure who campaigned with Morgan in April.

It’s not the first GOP primary fight McMaster has jumped into ahead of next month’s contests.

McMaster has previously backed Sheri Biggs in the 3rd Congressional District.

Biggs, a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, is running in an eight-way primary that also includes Kevin Bishop, the recently retired communication director for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham; state Rep. Stewart Jones, a founding member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus; and Mark Burns, a pastor who gained national attention for his support of Trump.

