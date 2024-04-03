McDonald's space spinoff CosMc's to launch new Texas location during solar eclipse

McDonald's space-themed spinoff restaurants, CosMc's, will open a new location in Texas on Monday, coinciding with another cosmic event: the total solar eclipse.

"The out-of-this-world beverage experience is officially landing in Arlington to celebrate one of the biggest moments on the space calendar," the fast-food giant said in a news release announcing the new location that's just west of Dallas.

The Arlington, Texas, location joins two other retro small-format restaurants that recently opened in Texas, including one that opened Tuesday in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga.

The first CosMc's debuted in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook in December, drawing customers who waited in line for hours. The chain announced plans to open several test-and-learn locations across the Dallas and San Antonio metro areas in the coming months.

Arlington spot to host solar eclipse watch party

The Arlington, Texas, location will host a free watch party for the solar eclipse on opening day. The location is in the path of totality, which extends along a narrow stretch of land in the U.S. from Texas to Maine.

McDonald's said guests at the celebration can receive the following:

Free eclipse glasses

Complimentary samples of CosMc’s menu items

CosMc’s branded giveaways

Music from DJ SheReal spinning beats with DJ Rob

Additional food trucks with food available for purchase

CosMc's menu features two new drinks

Beyond its retro space aesthetic, CosMc's restaurants feature its own drink and treat menu. The chain introduced two new drinks to celebrate the Texas locations that will join the items available at the Illinois store.

Beach Protein Frappe : a blend of ice, a banana-flavored protein frappe base and banana flambé syrup.

Melon Herb Chiller: a lemon pinwheel and watermelon mint base poured over ice to add a kick to traditional lemonade.

CosMc's locations

Since the first CosMc's opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, the following stores have opened in Texas:

6033 Campbell Rd, Dallas

7304 Denton Hwy, Watauga

300 E Abram, Arlington

