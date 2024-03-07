McAlister’s Deli to open in Warrington. What's on the menu

McAlister’s Deli — a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its handcrafted sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads and sweet tea — will open in Warrington next week.

The grand opening takes place when it opens its doors at the Warrington Crossing shopping center on Easton Road on Monday, March 11, and will be the first Bucks County location for the McAlister’s brand, which has more than 500 restaurants across 29 states.

McAlister's Deli serves a variety of spuds, soups, salads and handcrafted sandwiches, including the King Club, made with roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, Swiss, spring mix, tomato, mayo and McAlister's honey mustard served on country white.

McAlister’s joins the Regal Cinema movie theater, along with several other restaurants and retailers, including IHOP, Cold Stone Creamery, Chick-fil-a, Aldi and The Edge Fitness Club.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the vibrant town of Warrington,” said Valerie Shmerlis, COO of Patriot International Foods, Inc. and General Manager of Warrington McAlister’s. “We can’t wait to bring great food and exceptional hospitality to our community!”

The Warrington restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offer a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, tableside, curbside pickup, outdoor seating, delivery and catering.

A variety of fresh, made-to-order catering options are also available, including breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts.

McAlister’s to give back to local heroes with free meal

On Saturday, March 9 from noon to 2 p.m., to show appreciation for those who tirelessly serve the Warrington community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, Parent Teacher Organization members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal.

One guest will be permitted with each attendee, and they must show a badge or ID.

When is the grand opening celebration of McAlister’s Deli in Warrington?

McAlister’s will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

To celebrate, the first 100 guests will receive Free Tea for a Year, entitling them to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

What’s on the menu at McAlister's Deli?

The Chipotle Chicken and Bacon Spud at McAlister's Deli comes topped with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, chipotle ranch and green onions.

McAlister’s serves a variety of handcrafted sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, sides, shareables, kids meals, desserts and sweet tea. Some of their featured items include:

McAlister’s Club: Roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, Swiss, spring mix, tomato, mayo and McAlister's honey mustard on wheat. Includes a side and pickle spear.

French Dip: Black Angus roast beef and swiss on a baguette, served au jus. Includes a side and pickle spear.

Savannah Chopped Salad: Seasoned grilled chicken, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola, honey roasted almonds, tomato and cucumber on mixed greens.

Spud Max: A baked potato topped with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar-jack, green onions, black olives and sour cream.

Go: 60 Easton Road, Warrington; 215-660-9422; mcalisterdeli.com

