MBTA police searching for person who pepper-sprayed riders on a Green Line trolley in Cambridge

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper-sprayed several passengers aboard a Green Line trolley in Cambridge on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at Lechmere station, according to police.

The man police are looking for allegedly sprayed “numerous” passengers with OC spray, also known as pepper spray, and is being treated as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Transit Police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect holding a spray canister and wearing a gray Boston Celtics cap, black sweatshirt and sweatpants, a black and white plaid scarf, and gray Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050 and can remain anonymous, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

