MBTA Commuter Rail train strikes boat left on tracks

It wasn’t an iceberg, shark or a rocky shoreline that took a chunk out of a boat in the Boston area- but a moving train.

An MBTA commuter rail train collided with a small boat left on the tracks of the Fitchburg commuter rail line between Cambridge and Belmont around 12:15 a.m. early Wednesday morning, Transit Police say.

Photos posted by MBTA Transit Police on social media show the small wooden boat with a gash in its port side at the Porter Square station.

Transit Police say the boat was left on the Commuter Rail tracks by an unknown individual or group.

No one on board the train was injured and there was no damage done to the train.

Transit police detectives will continue to investigate the matter.

4/10 12:15AM Fitchburg Line between Cambridge & Belmont unknown person/s left a boat on the right of way. An #MBTA commuter rail train did strike the boat. No injuries were reported & no damage to train. TPD Detectives to follow up. pic.twitter.com/pfZhYj0yGY — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 10, 2024

